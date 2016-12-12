iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ace Tours Worldwide Ltd Balance Sheet

2.08
(0.00%)
Dec 12, 2016|12:26:24 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ace Tours Worldwide Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

12.67

12.67

7.67

7.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.28

4.15

1.15

0.63

Net Worth

18.95

16.82

8.82

7.85

Minority Interest

Debt

4.47

6.72

6.18

5.86

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.02

0.01

Total Liabilities

23.42

23.54

15.02

13.72

Fixed Assets

2.74

1.08

1.72

2.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.08

0.06

0

0

Networking Capital

16.66

18.46

9.59

8.42

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

8.06

7.92

7.52

5.8

Debtor Days

187.13

140.35

Other Current Assets

10.65

12.56

3.99

3.97

Sundry Creditors

-1.34

-1.08

-1.33

-0.87

Creditor Days

25.51

24.82

Other Current Liabilities

-0.71

-0.94

-0.59

-0.48

Cash

3.91

3.91

3.7

3.19

Total Assets

23.41

23.53

15.03

13.72

Ace Tours Worldwide Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ace Tours Worldwide Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.