Ace Tours Worldwide Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
12.67
12.67
7.67
7.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.28
4.15
1.15
0.63
Net Worth
18.95
16.82
8.82
7.85
Minority Interest
Debt
4.47
6.72
6.18
5.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.02
0.01
Total Liabilities
23.42
23.54
15.02
13.72
Fixed Assets
2.74
1.08
1.72
2.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0.06
0
0
Networking Capital
16.66
18.46
9.59
8.42
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
8.06
7.92
7.52
5.8
Debtor Days
187.13
140.35
Other Current Assets
10.65
12.56
3.99
3.97
Sundry Creditors
-1.34
-1.08
-1.33
-0.87
Creditor Days
25.51
24.82
Other Current Liabilities
-0.71
-0.94
-0.59
-0.48
Cash
3.91
3.91
3.7
3.19
Total Assets
23.41
23.53
15.03
13.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.