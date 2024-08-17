iifl-logo-icon 1
Ace Tours Worldwide Ltd Share Price

2.08
(0.00%)
Dec 12, 2016|12:26:24 PM

Ace Tours Worldwide Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

2.08

Prev. Close

2.08

Turnover(Lac.)

0.1

Day's High

2.08

Day's Low

2.08

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

12.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.64

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ace Tours Worldwide Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ace Tours Worldwide Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ace Tours Worldwide Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:09 AM
Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.54%

Non-Promoter- 58.45%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Ace Tours Worldwide Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

12.67

12.67

7.67

7.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.28

4.15

1.15

0.63

Net Worth

18.95

16.82

8.82

7.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

15.44

19.55

yoy growth (%)

-21

Raw materials

-12.71

-16.31

As % of sales

82.3

83.43

Employee costs

-0.6

-0.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.12

0.23

Depreciation

-0.65

-0.4

Tax paid

-0.12

-0.07

Working capital

1.3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21

Op profit growth

-24.39

EBIT growth

-1.09

Net profit growth

-95.75

No Record Found

Ace Tours Worldwide Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ace Tours Worldwide Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Raju Choksi

Director

Bharat Choksi

Director

Rajendra Desai

Director

Prachi Shukla

Company Secretary

Sheetal Sanwarmal Pareek

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ace Tours Worldwide Ltd

Summary

Ace Tours Worldwide Ltd was originally incorporated as a private limited company on July 13, 2007 by conversion of the partnership firm Ace Tours Worldwide. It was converted into a public limited company on September 30, 2011 and subsequently the name of the company was changed to Ace Tours Worldwide Limited.Ace Tours is promoted by Mr. Raju Choksi, Mr. Bharat Choksi, Mr. Jayesh Choksi and Mr. Mayank Choksi. Since incorporation in the year 2007, the company is engaged in the business of providing travel and leisure services. These services mainly include arranging Domestic as well as International tour on individual and group basis, Air and Rail ticketing, Hotel Booking, Rent A Car, Visa processing, foreign exchange etc. As on date the company operates from its head office at Surat and 3 Branches at Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Rajkot. It has 3 franchisee offices at Ahmedabad, Baroda and Bharuch servicing the clients in these locations.
