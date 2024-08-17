Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹2.08
Prev. Close₹2.08
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹2.08
Day's Low₹2.08
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹12.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.64
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
12.67
12.67
7.67
7.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.28
4.15
1.15
0.63
Net Worth
18.95
16.82
8.82
7.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
15.44
19.55
yoy growth (%)
-21
Raw materials
-12.71
-16.31
As % of sales
82.3
83.43
Employee costs
-0.6
-0.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.12
0.23
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.4
Tax paid
-0.12
-0.07
Working capital
1.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21
Op profit growth
-24.39
EBIT growth
-1.09
Net profit growth
-95.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Raju Choksi
Director
Bharat Choksi
Director
Rajendra Desai
Director
Prachi Shukla
Company Secretary
Sheetal Sanwarmal Pareek
Reports by Ace Tours Worldwide Ltd
Summary
Ace Tours Worldwide Ltd was originally incorporated as a private limited company on July 13, 2007 by conversion of the partnership firm Ace Tours Worldwide. It was converted into a public limited company on September 30, 2011 and subsequently the name of the company was changed to Ace Tours Worldwide Limited.Ace Tours is promoted by Mr. Raju Choksi, Mr. Bharat Choksi, Mr. Jayesh Choksi and Mr. Mayank Choksi. Since incorporation in the year 2007, the company is engaged in the business of providing travel and leisure services. These services mainly include arranging Domestic as well as International tour on individual and group basis, Air and Rail ticketing, Hotel Booking, Rent A Car, Visa processing, foreign exchange etc. As on date the company operates from its head office at Surat and 3 Branches at Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Rajkot. It has 3 franchisee offices at Ahmedabad, Baroda and Bharuch servicing the clients in these locations.
