Summary

Ace Tours Worldwide Ltd was originally incorporated as a private limited company on July 13, 2007 by conversion of the partnership firm Ace Tours Worldwide. It was converted into a public limited company on September 30, 2011 and subsequently the name of the company was changed to Ace Tours Worldwide Limited.Ace Tours is promoted by Mr. Raju Choksi, Mr. Bharat Choksi, Mr. Jayesh Choksi and Mr. Mayank Choksi. Since incorporation in the year 2007, the company is engaged in the business of providing travel and leisure services. These services mainly include arranging Domestic as well as International tour on individual and group basis, Air and Rail ticketing, Hotel Booking, Rent A Car, Visa processing, foreign exchange etc. As on date the company operates from its head office at Surat and 3 Branches at Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Rajkot. It has 3 franchisee offices at Ahmedabad, Baroda and Bharuch servicing the clients in these locations.

