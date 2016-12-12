Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
15.44
19.55
yoy growth (%)
-21
Raw materials
-12.71
-16.31
As % of sales
82.3
83.43
Employee costs
-0.6
-0.65
As % of sales
3.91
3.32
Other costs
-1.01
-1.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.59
5.73
Operating profit
1.1
1.46
OPM
7.18
7.5
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.4
Interest expense
-1.01
-0.92
Other income
0.68
0.09
Profit before tax
0.12
0.23
Taxes
-0.12
-0.07
Tax rate
-94.64
-31.09
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0.16
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
0
0.16
yoy growth (%)
-95.75
NPM
0.04
0.83
