Ace Tours Worldwide Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.08
(0.00%)
Dec 12, 2016|12:26:24 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

15.44

19.55

yoy growth (%)

-21

Raw materials

-12.71

-16.31

As % of sales

82.3

83.43

Employee costs

-0.6

-0.65

As % of sales

3.91

3.32

Other costs

-1.01

-1.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.59

5.73

Operating profit

1.1

1.46

OPM

7.18

7.5

Depreciation

-0.65

-0.4

Interest expense

-1.01

-0.92

Other income

0.68

0.09

Profit before tax

0.12

0.23

Taxes

-0.12

-0.07

Tax rate

-94.64

-31.09

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0.16

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

0

0.16

yoy growth (%)

-95.75

NPM

0.04

0.83

