Acetech E-Commerce Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
9.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
3.76
5.88
Net Worth
12.77
5.89
Minority Interest
Debt
0.49
2.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.26
8.45
Fixed Assets
0.08
0.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.04
Networking Capital
12.83
5.08
Inventories
6.54
4.82
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
10.74
5.04
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.73
2.13
Sundry Creditors
-3.32
-4.81
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.86
-2.1
Cash
0.31
2.63
Total Assets
13.26
8.45
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.