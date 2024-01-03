Acetech E-Commerce Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Eternal Ltd
ETERNAL
250.25
|95.52
|2,41,500.03
|657
|0
|2,883
|37.17
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
307.35
|0
|84,838.24
|-895
|0
|3,166
|79.78
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
266.6
|0
|76,329.13
|21.68
|0
|95.67
|5.98
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
1,133.3
|218.78
|72,511.75
|145
|0
|1,553
|199.08
Meesho Ltd
MEESHO
159.15
|162.4
|71,826.48
|733.53
|0
|1,578.89
|11.89
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.