Acil Cotton Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
22.16
22.16
22.16
22.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.25
-12.24
-12.24
-12.25
Net Worth
9.91
9.92
9.92
9.91
Minority Interest
Debt
1.79
1.79
1.79
1.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.7
11.71
11.71
11.7
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.19
4.19
4.19
4.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.5
7.51
7.41
7.38
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
5.43
5.52
5.72
5.69
Debtor Days
522.45
475.19
395.45
541.1
Other Current Assets
6.2
6.2
6.1
6.6
Sundry Creditors
-4.06
-4.14
-4.36
-4.88
Creditor Days
390.63
356.39
301.43
464.07
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-0.07
-0.05
-0.03
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.11
0.12
Total Assets
11.71
11.71
11.71
11.69
