Acil Cotton Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

0.18
(0.00%)
Feb 5, 2018|03:27:51 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Acil Cotton Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

22.16

22.16

22.16

22.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.25

-12.24

-12.24

-12.25

Net Worth

9.91

9.92

9.92

9.91

Minority Interest

Debt

1.79

1.79

1.79

1.79

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.7

11.71

11.71

11.7

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.19

4.19

4.19

4.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.5

7.51

7.41

7.38

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

5.43

5.52

5.72

5.69

Debtor Days

522.45

475.19

395.45

541.1

Other Current Assets

6.2

6.2

6.1

6.6

Sundry Creditors

-4.06

-4.14

-4.36

-4.88

Creditor Days

390.63

356.39

301.43

464.07

Other Current Liabilities

-0.07

-0.07

-0.05

-0.03

Cash

0.02

0.01

0.11

0.12

Total Assets

11.71

11.71

11.71

11.69

Acil Cott. Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

