SectorTrading
Open₹0.18
Prev. Close₹0.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹0.18
Day's Low₹0.18
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.44
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.99
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
22.16
22.16
22.16
22.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.25
-12.24
-12.24
-12.25
Net Worth
9.91
9.92
9.92
9.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
3.79
4.23
5.27
3.83
yoy growth (%)
-10.52
-19.68
37.55
628.45
Raw materials
-3.66
-4.13
-5.21
-3.59
As % of sales
96.51
97.46
98.86
93.65
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
-14.26
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
0
0.51
-2.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.52
-19.68
37.55
628.45
Op profit growth
-33.33
-23.15
-99.48
13,861.6
EBIT growth
-207.6
-40.2
-100.05
-2,08,562.6
Net profit growth
-326.49
-43.31
-100.03
-2,91,966.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Naresh N Shah
Independent Director
Vimal S Raval
Independent Director
Alkaben A Jadhav
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Acil Cotton Industries Ltd
Summary
Shreeji Granites (SGL) was incorporated in May 94. K G Toshniwal is the chairman and J C Sodani is the managing director of the company. SGLs manufacturing unit is located at Palanpur in Gujarat. In Mar.94, it expanded its capacity to 53,000 sq mtr pa with a capital outlay of Rs 5.51 cr.
Read More
