|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
3.79
4.23
5.27
3.83
yoy growth (%)
-10.52
-19.68
37.55
628.45
Raw materials
-3.66
-4.13
-5.21
-3.59
As % of sales
96.51
97.46
98.86
93.65
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
As % of sales
1.37
1.17
0.93
1.14
Other costs
-0.11
-0.11
-0.08
-14.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.1
2.67
1.58
377
Operating profit
-0.03
-0.05
-0.07
-14.27
OPM
-0.98
-1.32
-1.38
-371.81
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.03
0.06
0.08
0.01
Profit before tax
0
0
0
-14.26
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
-26.64
-29.16
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0
-14.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
-14.26
yoy growth (%)
-326.49
-43.31
-100.03
-2,91,966.58
NPM
-0.16
0.06
0.09
-371.56
