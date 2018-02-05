iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Acil Cotton Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.18
(0.00%)
Feb 5, 2018|03:27:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Acil Cotton Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

3.79

4.23

5.27

3.83

yoy growth (%)

-10.52

-19.68

37.55

628.45

Raw materials

-3.66

-4.13

-5.21

-3.59

As % of sales

96.51

97.46

98.86

93.65

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

As % of sales

1.37

1.17

0.93

1.14

Other costs

-0.11

-0.11

-0.08

-14.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.1

2.67

1.58

377

Operating profit

-0.03

-0.05

-0.07

-14.27

OPM

-0.98

-1.32

-1.38

-371.81

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.03

0.06

0.08

0.01

Profit before tax

0

0

0

-14.26

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

-26.64

-29.16

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0

-14.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0

-14.26

yoy growth (%)

-326.49

-43.31

-100.03

-2,91,966.58

NPM

-0.16

0.06

0.09

-371.56

Acil Cott. Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Acil Cotton Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.