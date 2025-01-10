AD Manum Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.5
7.5
7.5
7.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63.36
54.61
49.16
46.83
Net Worth
70.86
62.11
56.66
54.33
Minority Interest
Debt
7.5
7.19
8.54
11.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.42
0
0.14
0.54
Total Liabilities
78.78
69.3
65.34
66.41
Fixed Assets
0.36
0.4
1.89
2.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.46
3.96
3.44
4.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.31
0
0
Networking Capital
72.39
64.38
57.12
51.65
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.99
1.91
0.72
0.83
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
70.92
62.83
57.57
51.69
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.52
-0.36
-1.17
-0.87
Cash
0.56
0.25
2.9
8.45
Total Assets
78.77
69.3
65.35
66.41
