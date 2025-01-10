iifl-logo-icon 1
AD Manum Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.5

7.5

7.5

7.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

63.36

54.61

49.16

46.83

Net Worth

70.86

62.11

56.66

54.33

Minority Interest

Debt

7.5

7.19

8.54

11.54

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.42

0

0.14

0.54

Total Liabilities

78.78

69.3

65.34

66.41

Fixed Assets

0.36

0.4

1.89

2.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.46

3.96

3.44

4.26

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.31

0

0

Networking Capital

72.39

64.38

57.12

51.65

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.99

1.91

0.72

0.83

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

70.92

62.83

57.57

51.69

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.52

-0.36

-1.17

-0.87

Cash

0.56

0.25

2.9

8.45

Total Assets

78.77

69.3

65.35

66.41

