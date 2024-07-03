iifl-logo-icon 1
AD Manum Finance Ltd Share Price

97.73
(-3.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:33:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open102.7
  • Day's High102.8
  • 52 Wk High142.32
  • Prev. Close100.77
  • Day's Low95.74
  • 52 Wk Low 41.05
  • Turnover (lac)4.24
  • P/E7.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value101.22
  • EPS13.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)73.3
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

AD Manum Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

102.7

Prev. Close

100.77

Turnover(Lac.)

4.24

Day's High

102.8

Day's Low

95.74

52 Week's High

142.32

52 Week's Low

41.05

Book Value

101.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

73.3

P/E

7.62

EPS

13.22

Divi. Yield

0

AD Manum Finance Ltd Corporate Action

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

AD Manum Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

AD Manum Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:43 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.93%

Foreign: 36.93%

Indian: 37.36%

Non-Promoter- 25.69%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

AD Manum Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.5

7.5

7.5

7.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

63.36

54.61

49.16

46.83

Net Worth

70.86

62.11

56.66

54.33

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-60.87

-7.73

-5.56

-10.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

AD Manum Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT AD Manum Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CEO

Dharmendra Agrawal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aseem Trivedi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Priyanka Jha

Whole Time Director

Sanjeev Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sahive Alam Khan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dhawal Bagmar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Apoorva Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pradhumn Pathak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AD Manum Finance Ltd

Summary

AD Manum Finance Limited was originally incorporated on May 6, 1986 with the name Agarwal Warehousing & Leasing Limited. Thereafter, the Company name was changed from Agarwal Warehousing & Leasing Limited to Ad-Manum Finance Limited effective from 25 June 1992, which is working as a Non Banking Finance Company registered under Reserve Bank of India. The Company was incorporated with the main objects of providing short and medium term advances in the form of loan/hire purchase finance, bill discounting, factoring through Channel/ DSA (Direct Selling Agent) business etc. To augment its resources, Company came out with a Public Issue in 1992. The Company got listed with Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai. It got a consistent track record of Profitability since incorporation. and since then, it has been working under Flagship of Agarwal Group.The Group has diversified into various activities like Trading, Industries, Education, Entertainment sector viz, trading of Coal, Lignite, Transportation, Warehousing, Finance, Real State & Leasing, Packaging, Industry, Flour Mill, Cold Storage, International Standard Schools and Institute of Technology, Institute of Management, Village Resort and generation of Electricity by by setting up a Wind Energy Mill. Presently, it has more than 65 branches all over India, which are fully equipped with sophisticated communication and infrastructure facilities and contributes in smooth functioning of day-to-day affairs of the Group Companies.In 2022-23, th
Company FAQs

What is the AD Manum Finance Ltd share price today?

The AD Manum Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹97.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of AD Manum Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AD Manum Finance Ltd is ₹73.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AD Manum Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AD Manum Finance Ltd is 7.62 and 1.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AD Manum Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AD Manum Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AD Manum Finance Ltd is ₹41.05 and ₹142.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of AD Manum Finance Ltd?

AD Manum Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.82%, 3 Years at 46.80%, 1 Year at 139.36%, 6 Month at 27.38%, 3 Month at -17.77% and 1 Month at 4.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AD Manum Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AD Manum Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.30 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.70 %

