SectorFinance
Open₹102.7
Prev. Close₹100.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.24
Day's High₹102.8
Day's Low₹95.74
52 Week's High₹142.32
52 Week's Low₹41.05
Book Value₹101.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)73.3
P/E7.62
EPS13.22
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.5
7.5
7.5
7.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63.36
54.61
49.16
46.83
Net Worth
70.86
62.11
56.66
54.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-60.87
-7.73
-5.56
-10.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CEO
Dharmendra Agrawal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aseem Trivedi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Priyanka Jha
Whole Time Director
Sanjeev Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sahive Alam Khan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dhawal Bagmar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Apoorva Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pradhumn Pathak
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by AD Manum Finance Ltd
Summary
AD Manum Finance Limited was originally incorporated on May 6, 1986 with the name Agarwal Warehousing & Leasing Limited. Thereafter, the Company name was changed from Agarwal Warehousing & Leasing Limited to Ad-Manum Finance Limited effective from 25 June 1992, which is working as a Non Banking Finance Company registered under Reserve Bank of India. The Company was incorporated with the main objects of providing short and medium term advances in the form of loan/hire purchase finance, bill discounting, factoring through Channel/ DSA (Direct Selling Agent) business etc. To augment its resources, Company came out with a Public Issue in 1992. The Company got listed with Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai. It got a consistent track record of Profitability since incorporation. and since then, it has been working under Flagship of Agarwal Group.The Group has diversified into various activities like Trading, Industries, Education, Entertainment sector viz, trading of Coal, Lignite, Transportation, Warehousing, Finance, Real State & Leasing, Packaging, Industry, Flour Mill, Cold Storage, International Standard Schools and Institute of Technology, Institute of Management, Village Resort and generation of Electricity by by setting up a Wind Energy Mill. Presently, it has more than 65 branches all over India, which are fully equipped with sophisticated communication and infrastructure facilities and contributes in smooth functioning of day-to-day affairs of the Group Companies.In 2022-23, th
Read More
The AD Manum Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹97.73 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AD Manum Finance Ltd is ₹73.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of AD Manum Finance Ltd is 7.62 and 1.00 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AD Manum Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AD Manum Finance Ltd is ₹41.05 and ₹142.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
AD Manum Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.82%, 3 Years at 46.80%, 1 Year at 139.36%, 6 Month at 27.38%, 3 Month at -17.77% and 1 Month at 4.17%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.