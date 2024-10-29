Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. December 11, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the Sale of Windmill owned by the Company, having wind electric generator location number WTG-ADMH-01 installed with the capacity of 600 KW (1no), MW E-40 located at Harshnath, Sikar District, Rajasthan.

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024

AD-MANUM FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Half year ended September 30 2024. Submission of Outcomes of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 04:30 p.m. and concluded at 06:40 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024

AD-MANUM FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we are pleased to inform that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 1 2024 at 04:30 p.m. at Registered Office of the company situated at Agarwal House 5 Yeshwant Colony Indore 452003 MP inter alia to consider and approve the following businesses: 1. Approval of Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To take on record the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the Standalone un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 3. To consider the other Routine Business items. Submission of Outcomes of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 04:30 p.m. and concluded at 06:00 p.m. Please find attached the Unaudited Financial Results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 The Board of Directors in its Meeting held on August 1, 2024 has considered and approved changes in the Board, as detailed in the attached intimation. Please refer the attached intimation w.r.t. resignation of Director(s) of the Company w.e.f. Closure of working hours of August 1, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024

AD-MANUM FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter/Financial Year ended March 31 2024. 2. To take on record the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024; and 3. Other Routine Business items if any. Submission of Outcomes of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 04:30 p.m. and concluded at 05:30 p.m. Please find attached the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024