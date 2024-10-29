iifl-logo-icon 1
AD Manum Finance Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 15, 2025|03:44:00 PM

AD Manum Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Dec 202411 Dec 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. December 11, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved the Sale of Windmill owned by the Company, having wind electric generator location number WTG-ADMH-01 installed with the capacity of 600 KW (1no), MW E-40 located at Harshnath, Sikar District, Rajasthan.
Board Meeting29 Oct 202424 Oct 2024
AD-MANUM FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Half year ended September 30 2024. Submission of Outcomes of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 04:30 p.m. and concluded at 06:40 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
AD-MANUM FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we are pleased to inform that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 1 2024 at 04:30 p.m. at Registered Office of the company situated at Agarwal House 5 Yeshwant Colony Indore 452003 MP inter alia to consider and approve the following businesses: 1. Approval of Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To take on record the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the Standalone un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 3. To consider the other Routine Business items. Submission of Outcomes of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 04:30 p.m. and concluded at 06:00 p.m. Please find attached the Unaudited Financial Results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 The Board of Directors in its Meeting held on August 1, 2024 has considered and approved changes in the Board, as detailed in the attached intimation. Please refer the attached intimation w.r.t. resignation of Director(s) of the Company w.e.f. Closure of working hours of August 1, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting10 May 20242 May 2024
AD-MANUM FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter/Financial Year ended March 31 2024. 2. To take on record the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors on the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024; and 3. Other Routine Business items if any. Submission of Outcomes of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Friday, May 10, 2024 at 04:30 p.m. and concluded at 05:30 p.m. Please find attached the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
AD-MANUM FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter/Nine Months ended December 31 2023. 2. take on record the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the Standalone un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Nine Months ended December 31 2023. 3. To consider the other Routine Business items if any. Submission of Outcomes of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 04:30 p.m. and concluded at 05:30 p.m. Submission of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

