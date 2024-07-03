AD Manum Finance Ltd Summary

AD Manum Finance Limited was originally incorporated on May 6, 1986 with the name Agarwal Warehousing & Leasing Limited. Thereafter, the Company name was changed from Agarwal Warehousing & Leasing Limited to Ad-Manum Finance Limited effective from 25 June 1992, which is working as a Non Banking Finance Company registered under Reserve Bank of India. The Company was incorporated with the main objects of providing short and medium term advances in the form of loan/hire purchase finance, bill discounting, factoring through Channel/ DSA (Direct Selling Agent) business etc. To augment its resources, Company came out with a Public Issue in 1992. The Company got listed with Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai. It got a consistent track record of Profitability since incorporation. and since then, it has been working under Flagship of Agarwal Group.The Group has diversified into various activities like Trading, Industries, Education, Entertainment sector viz, trading of Coal, Lignite, Transportation, Warehousing, Finance, Real State & Leasing, Packaging, Industry, Flour Mill, Cold Storage, International Standard Schools and Institute of Technology, Institute of Management, Village Resort and generation of Electricity by by setting up a Wind Energy Mill. Presently, it has more than 65 branches all over India, which are fully equipped with sophisticated communication and infrastructure facilities and contributes in smooth functioning of day-to-day affairs of the Group Companies.In 2022-23, the Non Banking Finance Company (NBFC) registered with the RBI, in private sector in India has been represented by a large number of small and medium sized companies with regional focus. With this, the Company steadily broadened its business activities to cover services into the financial intermediation space through focus on investment & finance.