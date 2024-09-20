Notice to Shareholders of the Company published in News Paper dated August 24, 2024 regarding intimation of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. We are pleased to submit the Proceedings of the 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of he Company, pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.09.2024)