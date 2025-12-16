Adani Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,247.9
|112.26
|2,77,676.73
|4,234.46
|0.05
|5,066.43
|271.11
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
911.1
|232.77
|41,229.28
|55.11
|0.05
|192.63
|41.18
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
741.3
|49.37
|26,030.16
|166.71
|1.08
|1,027.87
|78.38
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
271.3
|15.14
|21,221.27
|531.78
|2.5
|15,185.12
|61.28
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
556.45
|125.33
|12,291.15
|23.47
|0.27
|275.62
|67.82
