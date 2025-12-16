Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
SectorTrading
Open₹1,348
Prev. Close₹1,348
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,138.14
Day's High₹1,359
Day's Low₹1,311
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0.5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18,319.62
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,278.9
|127.57
|2,94,679.88
|4,234.46
|0.05
|5,066.43
|434.92
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
935.4
|239.72
|42,459.16
|55.11
|0.05
|192.63
|41.18
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
751.05
|50.01
|26,363.61
|166.71
|1.07
|1,027.87
|78.38
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
281.1
|15.68
|21,975.68
|531.78
|2.42
|15,185.12
|61.28
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
571.3
|128.33
|12,586.03
|23.47
|0.26
|275.62
|67.82
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Adani Corporate House,
Shantigram SG Highway Khodiyar,
Gujarat - 382421
Tel: 91-79-26565555
Website: http://www.adanienterprises.com
Email: info@adani.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Adani Enterprises Ltd Partly Paidup
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.