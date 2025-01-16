iifl-logo-icon 1
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Book Closer

1,155.1
(2.32%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Adani Ports CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon

Adani Ports: Related News

Adani Stocks Soar After Hindenburg Fallout

Adani Stocks Soar After Hindenburg Fallout

16 Jan 2025|11:26 AM

Adani Ports gained 2%, trading at Rs 1,151, while Adani Energy Solutions increased 6.6%, reaching a day's high of Rs 833.00.

Adani Ports Taps Cochin Shipyard for ₹450 Crore Tug Deal

Adani Ports Taps Cochin Shipyard for ₹450 Crore Tug Deal

29 Dec 2024|11:29 PM

The new order brings the total tug orders for Adani Ports to 13, aimed at modernizing the fleet to ensure efficient and reliable port operations.

Adani Ports Stock Surges on Strong November Volume

Adani Ports Stock Surges on Strong November Volume

3 Dec 2024|01:16 PM

Adani Ports processed 293.7 MMT of cargo in the first eleven months of 2024, a 7% increase over the same time last year.

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

Adani stocks rebound 7% as investors anticipate a strong case

25 Nov 2024|12:11 PM

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power rose 4.6%, Adani Green Energy rose 6.4%, and Adani Total Gas rose 5%.

Adani Ports Shares Dip 4% Post October Report

Adani Ports Shares Dip 4% Post October Report

4 Nov 2024|03:15 PM

The company recorded a 40% year-over-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter, which ended in September 2024.

Adani Ports Partners with Rorix Holdings to Transform Commodities Market Ecosystem

Adani Ports Partners with Rorix Holdings to Transform Commodities Market Ecosystem

23 Sep 2024|02:06 PM

The partnership aims to integrate advanced technologies into logistics and trading platforms, creating synergies between the two companies.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

12 Sep 2024|10:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.

Adani Stocks Plunge Amid SEBI Conflict of Interest Claims

Adani Stocks Plunge Amid SEBI Conflict of Interest Claims

12 Aug 2024|10:18 AM

The Nifty was down 143 points at 24,224, and the Sensex was down 465 points at 79,241.

Adani Ports July Cargo Rises 9.5% on Year

Adani Ports July Cargo Rises 9.5% on Year

5 Aug 2024|11:37 AM

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd reported a 9.5% year-on-year rise in total cargo to 37.3 million tonnes in July

Adani Ports & SEZ Reports 47% YoY Rise in Q1FY25 PAT

Adani Ports & SEZ Reports 47% YoY Rise in Q1FY25 PAT

1 Aug 2024|01:35 PM

Total volume handled by APSEZ during Q1FY25 was 109 million metric tonnes (MMT), up 7.6% year-on-year and flat quarter-on-quarter.

