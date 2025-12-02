Adani Ports cargo November volumes up 14%

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd reported that it handled 41 million metric tonne (MMT) cargo in November 2025. This marks a 14% increase against the previous year, boosted by strong growth in container and dry cargo movement.

In October 2025, cargo volumes jumped to 40.20 Metric Tonnes.

However, despite recording growth in volumes, the company’s stock witnessed a crack of about 1% in today’s session.

At around 1.34 PM, Adani Ports was trading 1.30% lower at ₹1,510.60 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,530.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,530, and ₹1,510, respectively.

Container volumes jumped 20% during the month under review. On the other hand, dry cargo volumes jumped as much as 10% against the previous year, stated Adani Ports in its filing with the bourses.

Adani Ports announced that it handled 325.40 MMT of Cargo year to date. Hence, logging an 11% growth against the previous year. The growth was aided by a 21% jump in container volumes and a 5% uptick in dry cargo volumes.

In the logistics segment, rail volumes during November stood at 51,042 twenty-foot equivalent units. This was down by 5% against the previous year. Rail volumes reported a growth of 13% to 469,385 TEUs, if considered on a year-to-date basis.

In its results for the quarter ended September 2025, the business posted a 27.20% year-on-year growth in its net profit at ₹3,109 Crore.

