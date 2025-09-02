Adani Ports volumes jump ~11% in FY26; handles 41.90 MMT cargo

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited witnessed a jump in its shares on Tuesday in the intraday morning session as the company announced its operational performance for August 2025.

The business announced that it handled cargo volumes of 41.90 million metric tonne (MMT) in August. This was 16% higher than the same period last year. This was driven by growth in containers, being 29% against the previous corresponding period.

At around 12.40 PM, Adani Ports & SEZ was trading 0.56% higher at ₹1,342.80 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,335.30 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,348.80, and ₹1,335.50, respectively.

Adani Ports announced that it handled 202.60 MT of total cargo in the current financial year till August. This reflects a growth of 11% against the previous comparable period. This was fueled by container growth being 22% against the previous comparable month.

In August, the logistics rail volumes came in at 57,347 twenty-foot equivalent, being a growth of 8% from last year. The General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) volume soared by 3% to 1.69 MMT.

The logistics rail volumes in 2020 till August stood at 2.97 lakh TEUs, registering an uptick of 14% and GPWIS volume was at 9.35 MT, higher by 3%.

