Adcon Capital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.7
30.18
3.55
3.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.3
-0.14
0.5
0.09
Net Worth
33
30.04
4.05
3.64
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.2
0.02
0
0
Total Liabilities
33.2
30.06
4.05
3.64
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.31
0.84
0.18
0.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.01
Networking Capital
22.57
19.25
2.45
1.52
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.42
0.49
0.31
0.01
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
22.49
18.83
2.21
1.53
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.34
-0.07
-0.07
-0.02
Cash
0.07
0.22
0.68
0.06
Total Assets
23.95
20.31
3.31
2.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.