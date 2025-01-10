iifl-logo-icon 1
Adcon Capital Services Ltd Balance Sheet

1.03
(-1.90%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.7

30.18

3.55

3.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.3

-0.14

0.5

0.09

Net Worth

33

30.04

4.05

3.64

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.2

0.02

0

0

Total Liabilities

33.2

30.06

4.05

3.64

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.31

0.84

0.18

0.54

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.01

Networking Capital

22.57

19.25

2.45

1.52

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.42

0.49

0.31

0.01

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

22.49

18.83

2.21

1.53

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.34

-0.07

-0.07

-0.02

Cash

0.07

0.22

0.68

0.06

Total Assets

23.95

20.31

3.31

2.13

