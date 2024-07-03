Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1.1
Prev. Close₹1.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹51.95
Day's High₹1.1
Day's Low₹1.05
52 Week's High₹2.96
52 Week's Low₹0.65
Book Value₹1.1
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.82
P/E13.38
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.7
30.18
3.55
3.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.3
-0.14
0.5
0.09
Net Worth
33
30.04
4.05
3.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.83
0.25
1.51
-0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Piyush Saraf
Non Executive Director
Suman Das.
Independent Director
Shankar Lal Pansari
Independent Director
Rajeswari Bangal
Independent Director
Yesha Yatishbhai Shah
Executive Director
Jay Bharatkumar Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Santosh Pandey
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Adcon Capital Services Ltd
Summary
Adcon Capital Services Limited is a registered Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) holding Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. The Company was incorporated on July 28, 1994. It is a listed NBFC Company, engaged providing loans, investment in securities of other companies and providing other related Financial and Consultancy Services and a professionally managed company.Presently, the Companys financial position is improving on account of positive sentiments in capital market activities. It expects to improve its position in the market by focusing on technologically advanced and more profitable products / market segments and working aggressively in the areas of productivity, efficiency and cost reductions.
Read More
The Adcon Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adcon Capital Services Ltd is ₹21.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Adcon Capital Services Ltd is 13.38 and 0.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adcon Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adcon Capital Services Ltd is ₹0.65 and ₹2.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Adcon Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.39%, 3 Years at 23.36%, 1 Year at -46.50%, 6 Month at 27.38%, 3 Month at 2.88% and 1 Month at -0.93%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.