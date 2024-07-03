Summary

Adcon Capital Services Limited is a registered Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) holding Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. The Company was incorporated on July 28, 1994. It is a listed NBFC Company, engaged providing loans, investment in securities of other companies and providing other related Financial and Consultancy Services and a professionally managed company.Presently, the Companys financial position is improving on account of positive sentiments in capital market activities. It expects to improve its position in the market by focusing on technologically advanced and more profitable products / market segments and working aggressively in the areas of productivity, efficiency and cost reductions.

