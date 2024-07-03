iifl-logo-icon 1
Adcon Capital Services Ltd Share Price

1.1
(2.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.1
  • Day's High1.1
  • 52 Wk High2.96
  • Prev. Close1.07
  • Day's Low1.05
  • 52 Wk Low 0.65
  • Turnover (lac)51.95
  • P/E13.38
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.1
  • EPS0.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.82
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Adcon Capital Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.1

Prev. Close

1.07

Turnover(Lac.)

51.95

Day's High

1.1

Day's Low

1.05

52 Week's High

2.96

52 Week's Low

0.65

Book Value

1.1

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.82

P/E

13.38

EPS

0.08

Divi. Yield

0

Adcon Capital Services Ltd Corporate Action

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Adcon Capital Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Adcon Capital Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Adcon Capital Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.7

30.18

3.55

3.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.3

-0.14

0.5

0.09

Net Worth

33

30.04

4.05

3.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.83

0.25

1.51

-0.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Adcon Capital Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Adcon Capital Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Piyush Saraf

Non Executive Director

Suman Das.

Independent Director

Shankar Lal Pansari

Independent Director

Rajeswari Bangal

Independent Director

Yesha Yatishbhai Shah

Executive Director

Jay Bharatkumar Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Santosh Pandey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Adcon Capital Services Ltd

Summary

Adcon Capital Services Limited is a registered Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) holding Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. The Company was incorporated on July 28, 1994. It is a listed NBFC Company, engaged providing loans, investment in securities of other companies and providing other related Financial and Consultancy Services and a professionally managed company.Presently, the Companys financial position is improving on account of positive sentiments in capital market activities. It expects to improve its position in the market by focusing on technologically advanced and more profitable products / market segments and working aggressively in the areas of productivity, efficiency and cost reductions.
Company FAQs

What is the Adcon Capital Services Ltd share price today?

The Adcon Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Adcon Capital Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adcon Capital Services Ltd is ₹21.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Adcon Capital Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Adcon Capital Services Ltd is 13.38 and 0.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Adcon Capital Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adcon Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adcon Capital Services Ltd is ₹0.65 and ₹2.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Adcon Capital Services Ltd?

Adcon Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.39%, 3 Years at 23.36%, 1 Year at -46.50%, 6 Month at 27.38%, 3 Month at 2.88% and 1 Month at -0.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Adcon Capital Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Adcon Capital Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

