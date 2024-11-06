iifl-logo-icon 1
Adcon Capital Services Ltd Board Meeting

1.02
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Adcon Capital CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202415 Oct 2024
Adcon Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30 2024 Re-scheduling of Board Meeting for approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024 Board Meeting for approval of Audited Results has been adjourned for the reason of non-availability of Auditors due to their personal reasons. The adjourned meeting will now be held on November 8, 2024 to consider the same agenda i.e. approval of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024. Kindly take the same on your record & oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting27 Sep 202423 Sep 2024
Adcon Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Forfeiture of Partly Paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 0.90 upon failure to make payment of call money Please find attached outcome of Board meeting for forfeiture of 13,30,81,360 Partly Paid-up Equity Shares on account of non-payment of call money (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20248 Jul 2024
Adcon Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 30 2024
Board Meeting5 Jul 20242 Jul 2024
Adcon Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve appointment of Additional Director (Executive) to broad-base the Board Please find attached details of change among Directors of the Company, as approved by the Board, together with necessary disclosures (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.07.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202426 Apr 2024
Adcon Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 2024 Please find attached Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 2024 together with declaration for unmodified opinion. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202412 Jan 2024
Adcon Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Dec 2023

