Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 15 Oct 2024

Adcon Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30 2024 Re-scheduling of Board Meeting for approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024 Board Meeting for approval of Audited Results has been adjourned for the reason of non-availability of Auditors due to their personal reasons. The adjourned meeting will now be held on November 8, 2024 to consider the same agenda i.e. approval of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024. Kindly take the same on your record & oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 23 Sep 2024

Adcon Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Forfeiture of Partly Paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 0.90 upon failure to make payment of call money Please find attached outcome of Board meeting for forfeiture of 13,30,81,360 Partly Paid-up Equity Shares on account of non-payment of call money (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 8 Jul 2024

Adcon Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 30 2024

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

Adcon Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve appointment of Additional Director (Executive) to broad-base the Board Please find attached details of change among Directors of the Company, as approved by the Board, together with necessary disclosures (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.07.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 26 Apr 2024

Adcon Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 2024 Please find attached Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 2024 together with declaration for unmodified opinion. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 12 Jan 2024