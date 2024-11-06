|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|Adcon Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Sept 30 2024 Re-scheduling of Board Meeting for approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024 Board Meeting for approval of Audited Results has been adjourned for the reason of non-availability of Auditors due to their personal reasons. The adjourned meeting will now be held on November 8, 2024 to consider the same agenda i.e. approval of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended September 30, 2024. Kindly take the same on your record & oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|Adcon Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Forfeiture of Partly Paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 0.90 upon failure to make payment of call money Please find attached outcome of Board meeting for forfeiture of 13,30,81,360 Partly Paid-up Equity Shares on account of non-payment of call money (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|Adcon Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE June 30 2024
|Board Meeting
|5 Jul 2024
|2 Jul 2024
|Adcon Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve appointment of Additional Director (Executive) to broad-base the Board Please find attached details of change among Directors of the Company, as approved by the Board, together with necessary disclosures (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|Adcon Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 2024 Please find attached Audited Financial Results for QE/YE March 2024 together with declaration for unmodified opinion. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|Adcon Capital Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for QE Dec 2023
