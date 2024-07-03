iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Adcon Capital Services Ltd Company Summary

1
(-3.85%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Adcon Capital Services Ltd Summary

Adcon Capital Services Limited is a registered Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) holding Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. The Company was incorporated on July 28, 1994. It is a listed NBFC Company, engaged providing loans, investment in securities of other companies and providing other related Financial and Consultancy Services and a professionally managed company.Presently, the Companys financial position is improving on account of positive sentiments in capital market activities. It expects to improve its position in the market by focusing on technologically advanced and more profitable products / market segments and working aggressively in the areas of productivity, efficiency and cost reductions.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.