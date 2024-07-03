Adcon Capital Services Limited is a registered Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) holding Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. The Company was incorporated on July 28, 1994. It is a listed NBFC Company, engaged providing loans, investment in securities of other companies and providing other related Financial and Consultancy Services and a professionally managed company.Presently, the Companys financial position is improving on account of positive sentiments in capital market activities. It expects to improve its position in the market by focusing on technologically advanced and more profitable products / market segments and working aggressively in the areas of productivity, efficiency and cost reductions.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.