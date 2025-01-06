Adinath Exim Resources Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.62
5.92
0.03
0.03
Other operating items
Operating
-5.62
5.92
0.03
0.03
Capital expenditure
-0.39
0.4
0
0
Free cash flow
-6.01
6.32
0.03
0.03
Equity raised
19.45
12.72
6.48
5.64
Investing
0.94
-1.24
-3.14
0.29
Financing
0.36
0.36
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
14.74
18.16
3.37
5.96
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.