Adinath Exim Resources Ltd Share Price

66.44
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:34:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open66.44
  • Day's High66.44
  • 52 Wk High65.14
  • Prev. Close65.14
  • Day's Low66.44
  • 52 Wk Low 19.5
  • Turnover (lac)1.27
  • P/E47.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value47.13
  • EPS1.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.7
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Adinath Exim Resources Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

66.44

Prev. Close

65.14

Turnover(Lac.)

1.27

Day's High

66.44

Day's Low

66.44

52 Week's High

65.14

52 Week's Low

19.5

Book Value

47.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.7

P/E

47.9

EPS

1.36

Divi. Yield

0

Adinath Exim Resources Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Adinath Exim Resources Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Adinath Exim Resources Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:43 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.03%

Non-Promoter- 37.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Adinath Exim Resources Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.77

4.77

4.77

4.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.71

12.42

11.5

10.46

Net Worth

19.48

17.19

16.27

15.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.62

5.92

0.03

0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Adinath Exim Resources Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Adinath Exim Resources Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Manoj Savla

Whole Time Director

Vidhi S. Savla

Independent Non Executive Women Director

Shivangi Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ketanbhai Harsukhlal Sanghvi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

AnjaJi Vipulkumar Barot

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Adinath Exim Resources Ltd

Summary

Adinath Exim Resources Limited was incorporated on January 20, 1995 and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on January 25, 1995. The Company was originally incorporated with the object of acting as merchant exporter. As part of strategic decision, the Company commenced Non-Banking Financial Services. The companys activities primarily comprise of financing, investing in listed shares, debt instruments of companies in a wide range of industries and in mutual funds.Currently, the Company is a NBFC company registered with the Reserve Bank of India dated February 20, 1998 to carry on the business of non-banking financial institution. Further, it is engaged to carry on and undertake the business of finance Company, financing in all type of lease operations, and carry on the business of Exploration and Production of Coal bed Methane and Oil & Gas.
Company FAQs

What is the Adinath Exim Resources Ltd share price today?

The Adinath Exim Resources Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹66.44 today.

What is the Market Cap of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd is ₹28.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd is 47.9 and 1.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adinath Exim Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd is ₹19.5 and ₹65.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd?

Adinath Exim Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.97%, 3 Years at 36.97%, 1 Year at 125.95%, 6 Month at 162.45%, 3 Month at 144.89% and 1 Month at 71.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.04 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 37.96 %

