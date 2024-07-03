Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹66.44
Prev. Close₹65.14
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.27
Day's High₹66.44
Day's Low₹66.44
52 Week's High₹65.14
52 Week's Low₹19.5
Book Value₹47.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.7
P/E47.9
EPS1.36
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.77
4.77
4.77
4.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.71
12.42
11.5
10.46
Net Worth
19.48
17.19
16.27
15.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.62
5.92
0.03
0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Manoj Savla
Whole Time Director
Vidhi S. Savla
Independent Non Executive Women Director
Shivangi Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ketanbhai Harsukhlal Sanghvi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
AnjaJi Vipulkumar Barot
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Adinath Exim Resources Ltd
Summary
Adinath Exim Resources Limited was incorporated on January 20, 1995 and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on January 25, 1995. The Company was originally incorporated with the object of acting as merchant exporter. As part of strategic decision, the Company commenced Non-Banking Financial Services. The companys activities primarily comprise of financing, investing in listed shares, debt instruments of companies in a wide range of industries and in mutual funds.Currently, the Company is a NBFC company registered with the Reserve Bank of India dated February 20, 1998 to carry on the business of non-banking financial institution. Further, it is engaged to carry on and undertake the business of finance Company, financing in all type of lease operations, and carry on the business of Exploration and Production of Coal bed Methane and Oil & Gas.
Read More
The Adinath Exim Resources Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹66.44 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd is ₹28.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd is 47.9 and 1.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Adinath Exim Resources Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Adinath Exim Resources Ltd is ₹19.5 and ₹65.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Adinath Exim Resources Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.97%, 3 Years at 36.97%, 1 Year at 125.95%, 6 Month at 162.45%, 3 Month at 144.89% and 1 Month at 71.24%.
