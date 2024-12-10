Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

ADINATH EXIM RESOURCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds and determining issue price by way of Preferential Issue or any other method or through any other permissible mode and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to the approval of the members at the General Meeting or through postal ballot as may be determined by the Board of Directors. Board has approved to Issue and Allot up to 6,49,500 Equity Shares on a preferential basis in accordance with Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2018 (SEBI ICDR Regulations), as amended, and other applicable laws, at an issue price of Rs. 40/- per share (Including premium of Rs. 30/- per share), subject to the approval of regulatory/ statutory authorities and the shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.12.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

ADINATH EXIM RESOURCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chairman and with the consent of the majority directors. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 25/10/2024. The Board meeting commenced at 05:00 PM IST and Concluded at 05:30 PM IST. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

ADINATH EXIM RESOURCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the chairman and with the consent of the majority directors. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 09th August 2024 for Financial Results, Re-appointment of Managing Director and other agenda items. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting dated 11th July 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 12:00 PM IST and concluded at 12:45 PM IST. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

Audited Results We are submitting herewith Outcome of Board Meeting dated 06th May 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024