Adinath Exim Resources Ltd Board Meeting

59.68
(-1.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Adinath Exim Res CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Dec 20245 Dec 2024
ADINATH EXIM RESOURCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds and determining issue price by way of Preferential Issue or any other method or through any other permissible mode and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to the approval of the members at the General Meeting or through postal ballot as may be determined by the Board of Directors. Board has approved to Issue and Allot up to 6,49,500 Equity Shares on a preferential basis in accordance with Chapter V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2018 (SEBI ICDR Regulations), as amended, and other applicable laws, at an issue price of Rs. 40/- per share (Including premium of Rs. 30/- per share), subject to the approval of regulatory/ statutory authorities and the shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.12.2024)
Board Meeting25 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
ADINATH EXIM RESOURCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the Chairman and with the consent of the majority directors. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 25/10/2024. The Board meeting commenced at 05:00 PM IST and Concluded at 05:30 PM IST. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
ADINATH EXIM RESOURCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To transact any other business with the permission of the chairman and with the consent of the majority directors. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 09th August 2024 for Financial Results, Re-appointment of Managing Director and other agenda items. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting11 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting dated 11th July 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 12:00 PM IST and concluded at 12:45 PM IST. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.
Board Meeting6 May 202429 Apr 2024
Audited Results We are submitting herewith Outcome of Board Meeting dated 06th May 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
ADINATH EXIM RESOURCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 and to take on record Limited Review Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023. Results for quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024) Newspaper advertisement published on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 in Business standards(English) and Jai Hind(Gujarati) editions for the Unaudited Standalone Financial results of the company for the Quarter and nine months ended on December 31 ,2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

