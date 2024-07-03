iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Adinath Exim Resources Ltd Company Summary

62.13
(-1.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:14:00 PM

Adinath Exim Resources Ltd Summary

Adinath Exim Resources Limited was incorporated on January 20, 1995 and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on January 25, 1995. The Company was originally incorporated with the object of acting as merchant exporter. As part of strategic decision, the Company commenced Non-Banking Financial Services. The companys activities primarily comprise of financing, investing in listed shares, debt instruments of companies in a wide range of industries and in mutual funds.Currently, the Company is a NBFC company registered with the Reserve Bank of India dated February 20, 1998 to carry on the business of non-banking financial institution. Further, it is engaged to carry on and undertake the business of finance Company, financing in all type of lease operations, and carry on the business of Exploration and Production of Coal bed Methane and Oil & Gas.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.