Adinath Exim Resources Ltd Summary

Adinath Exim Resources Limited was incorporated on January 20, 1995 and obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on January 25, 1995. The Company was originally incorporated with the object of acting as merchant exporter. As part of strategic decision, the Company commenced Non-Banking Financial Services. The companys activities primarily comprise of financing, investing in listed shares, debt instruments of companies in a wide range of industries and in mutual funds.Currently, the Company is a NBFC company registered with the Reserve Bank of India dated February 20, 1998 to carry on the business of non-banking financial institution. Further, it is engaged to carry on and undertake the business of finance Company, financing in all type of lease operations, and carry on the business of Exploration and Production of Coal bed Methane and Oil & Gas.