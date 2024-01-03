Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.1
1.1
0.61
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
955.19
954.32
-1.15
-0.03
Net Worth
956.29
955.42
-0.54
0.02
Minority Interest
Debt
3,173.82
2,373.79
98.1
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
63.45
50.86
0
0
Total Liabilities
4,193.56
3,380.07
97.56
0.02
Fixed Assets
3,092.95
2,875.53
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
227.27
227.25
27.3
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
771.16
255.73
64.45
0
Inventories
4.42
7.16
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
62.65
57.23
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
842.96
256.11
65.1
0
Sundry Creditors
-10.82
-18.84
-0.04
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-128.05
-45.93
-0.61
0
Cash
102.16
21.57
5.81
0.02
Total Assets
4,193.54
3,380.08
97.56
0.02
No Record Found
