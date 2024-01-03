iifl-logo
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.1

1.1

0.61

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

955.19

954.32

-1.15

-0.03

Net Worth

956.29

955.42

-0.54

0.02

Minority Interest

Debt

3,173.82

2,373.79

98.1

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

63.45

50.86

0

0

Total Liabilities

4,193.56

3,380.07

97.56

0.02

Fixed Assets

3,092.95

2,875.53

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

227.27

227.25

27.3

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

771.16

255.73

64.45

0

Inventories

4.42

7.16

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

62.65

57.23

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

842.96

256.11

65.1

0

Sundry Creditors

-10.82

-18.84

-0.04

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-128.05

-45.93

-0.61

0

Cash

102.16

21.57

5.81

0.02

Total Assets

4,193.54

3,380.08

97.56

0.02

