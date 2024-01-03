Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
731.4
|34.42
|44,563.79
|343.44
|1.57
|2,201.9
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
348.2
|130.41
|25,979.06
|-16.54
|0
|2,022.05
|132.09
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,854.9
|60.82
|16,266.68
|79.12
|0.37
|1,511.69
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,139.55
|22.34
|8,881.89
|90.5
|0.61
|1,004.5
|254.26
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
474.2
|0
|8,451.36
|-48.21
|0
|112.51
|53.82
