Afcom Holdings Ltd Summary

Afcom Holdings Ltd was originally incorporated as Afcom Holdings Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated 15th February, 2013. The name of the Company was then changed to Afcom Holdings Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by ROC, Chennai on 11th July, 2023. The Company is engaged in carriage of cargo on airport-to-airport basis.The Company was started in 2013 by Capt. Deepak Parasuraman, an aviation industry veteran to start cargo airline business. Since then, it has been operating Cargo Flights to the ASEAN countries, particularly to Singapore. The Company got into an agreement dated 24th September, 2021 with the Air Logistics Group(a part of World Freight Company), which is a global leader in the cargo sales and service business. The Air Logistics Group represents Company as its General Sales & Service Agent (GSSA) in Far Eastern countries. It also entered into an agreement dated 13th October, 2022 with Taylor Logistics Private Limited, which is a part of the TTK Group as GSSA in India. They provided supply chain solutions to a diverse base of customers. Active Customers such as e-commerce marketplaces, direct-to-consumer etailers and enterprises and SMEs across several verticals such as FMCG, consumer durables, consumer electronics, lifestyle, retail, automotive and manufacturing, through various Freight Forwarders for the period ended February 29, 2024.Shipping by air is a fast and efficient means of transporting goods. Air Cargo handling equipment takes centre stage when it comes to swiftly moving goods across the globe. As the backbone of the Air Cargo Industry, these tools are used for loading, unloading, sorting, and transporting cargo. The Company therefore operate in the Air Cargo industry, where the success of operations relies on the prompt and effective delivery of goods.The Company is proposing the Public Issue of 68,40,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.