SectorAir Transport Service
Open₹1,117
Prev. Close₹1,065.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,855.61
Day's High₹1,118.6
Day's Low₹1,033.15
52 Week's High₹1,065.35
52 Week's Low₹205.2
Book Value₹71.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,746.78
P/E105.38
EPS10.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.02
17.6
2.7
2.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
85.23
55.74
19.32
-5.5
Net Worth
103.25
73.34
22.02
-3.37
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
INDIGO
4,462.2
|26
|1,72,415.1
|-988.8
|0
|16,969.6
|96.64
SpiceJet Ltd
SPICEJET
55.74
|0
|7,144.12
|149.96
|0
|1,565.16
|1.79
TAAL Enterprises Ltd
2,893.75
|100.97
|901.79
|8.72
|0
|0
|59.18
Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd
GLOBALVECT
291.65
|0
|408.31
|-4.15
|0
|124.3
|8.65
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Deepak Parasuraman
Whole-time Director
Kannan Ramakrishnan
Non Executive Director
Jagan Mohan Manthena
Independent Director
Lalit Gupta
Independent Director
Natarajan Srinivasan
Independent Director
Rashmi Prithviraj
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sneka S Seshadri
Reports by Afcom Holdings Ltd
Summary
Afcom Holdings Ltd was originally incorporated as Afcom Holdings Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated 15th February, 2013. The name of the Company was then changed to Afcom Holdings Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by ROC, Chennai on 11th July, 2023. The Company is engaged in carriage of cargo on airport-to-airport basis.The Company was started in 2013 by Capt. Deepak Parasuraman, an aviation industry veteran to start cargo airline business. Since then, it has been operating Cargo Flights to the ASEAN countries, particularly to Singapore. The Company got into an agreement dated 24th September, 2021 with the Air Logistics Group(a part of World Freight Company), which is a global leader in the cargo sales and service business. The Air Logistics Group represents Company as its General Sales & Service Agent (GSSA) in Far Eastern countries. It also entered into an agreement dated 13th October, 2022 with Taylor Logistics Private Limited, which is a part of the TTK Group as GSSA in India. They provided supply chain solutions to a diverse base of customers. Active Customers such as e-commerce marketplaces, direct-to-consumer etailers and enterprises and SMEs across several verticals such as FMCG, consumer durables, consumer electronics, lifestyle, retail, automotive and manufacturing, through various Freight Forwarders for the period ended February 29, 2024.Shipping by air is a fast and
The Afcom Holdings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1105 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Afcom Holdings Ltd is ₹2746.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Afcom Holdings Ltd is 105.38 and 14.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Afcom Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Afcom Holdings Ltd is ₹205.2 and ₹1065.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Afcom Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 394.48%, 3 Month at 95.53% and 1 Month at 45.41%.
