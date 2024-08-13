iifl-logo-icon 1
Afcom Holdings Ltd Share Price

1,105
(3.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:03:00 PM

  • Open1,117
  • Day's High1,118.6
  • 52 Wk High1,065.35
  • Prev. Close1,065.35
  • Day's Low1,033.15
  • 52 Wk Low 205.2
  • Turnover (lac)5,855.61
  • P/E105.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value71.23
  • EPS10.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,746.78
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Afcom Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Air Transport Service

Open

1,117

Prev. Close

1,065.35

Turnover(Lac.)

5,855.61

Day's High

1,118.6

Day's Low

1,033.15

52 Week's High

1,065.35

52 Week's Low

205.2

Book Value

71.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,746.78

P/E

105.38

EPS

10.11

Divi. Yield

0

Afcom Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Afcom Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Afcom Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:10 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Aug-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.33%

Foreign: 5.33%

Indian: 37.39%

Non-Promoter- 4.42%

Institutions: 4.41%

Non-Institutions: 52.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Afcom Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.02

17.6

2.7

2.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

85.23

55.74

19.32

-5.5

Net Worth

103.25

73.34

22.02

-3.37

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Afcom Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Interglobe Aviation Ltd

INDIGO

4,462.2

261,72,415.1-988.8016,969.696.64

SpiceJet Ltd

SPICEJET

55.74

07,144.12149.9601,565.161.79

TAAL Enterprises Ltd

2,893.75

100.97901.798.720059.18

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd

GLOBALVECT

291.65

0408.31-4.150124.38.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Afcom Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Deepak Parasuraman

Whole-time Director

Kannan Ramakrishnan

Non Executive Director

Jagan Mohan Manthena

Independent Director

Lalit Gupta

Independent Director

Natarajan Srinivasan

Independent Director

Rashmi Prithviraj

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sneka S Seshadri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Afcom Holdings Ltd

Summary

Afcom Holdings Ltd was originally incorporated as Afcom Holdings Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated 15th February, 2013. The name of the Company was then changed to Afcom Holdings Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by ROC, Chennai on 11th July, 2023. The Company is engaged in carriage of cargo on airport-to-airport basis.The Company was started in 2013 by Capt. Deepak Parasuraman, an aviation industry veteran to start cargo airline business. Since then, it has been operating Cargo Flights to the ASEAN countries, particularly to Singapore. The Company got into an agreement dated 24th September, 2021 with the Air Logistics Group(a part of World Freight Company), which is a global leader in the cargo sales and service business. The Air Logistics Group represents Company as its General Sales & Service Agent (GSSA) in Far Eastern countries. It also entered into an agreement dated 13th October, 2022 with Taylor Logistics Private Limited, which is a part of the TTK Group as GSSA in India. They provided supply chain solutions to a diverse base of customers. Active Customers such as e-commerce marketplaces, direct-to-consumer etailers and enterprises and SMEs across several verticals such as FMCG, consumer durables, consumer electronics, lifestyle, retail, automotive and manufacturing, through various Freight Forwarders for the period ended February 29, 2024.Shipping by air is a fast and
Company FAQs

What is the Afcom Holdings Ltd share price today?

The Afcom Holdings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1105 today.

What is the Market Cap of Afcom Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Afcom Holdings Ltd is ₹2746.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Afcom Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Afcom Holdings Ltd is 105.38 and 14.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Afcom Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Afcom Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Afcom Holdings Ltd is ₹205.2 and ₹1065.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Afcom Holdings Ltd?

Afcom Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 394.48%, 3 Month at 95.53% and 1 Month at 45.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Afcom Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Afcom Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.73 %
Institutions - 4.41 %
Public - 52.86 %

