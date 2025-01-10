Afcom Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.02
17.6
2.7
2.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
85.23
55.74
19.32
-5.5
Net Worth
103.25
73.34
22.02
-3.37
Minority Interest
Debt
18.48
0.48
0.04
14.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
121.73
73.82
22.07
11.34
Fixed Assets
12.64
12.48
0.26
0.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.02
0.01
2.76
Networking Capital
105.92
54.61
21.26
8.2
Inventories
15.69
9.21
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
22.63
14.32
15.56
0.57
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
83.48
40.11
8.79
8.05
Sundry Creditors
-3.89
-1.47
-1.15
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-11.99
-7.56
-1.94
-0.42
Cash
3.1
6.71
0.53
0.11
Total Assets
121.72
73.82
22.06
11.34
