iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Afcom Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

1,023.7
(-3.15%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Afcom Holdings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.02

17.6

2.7

2.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

85.23

55.74

19.32

-5.5

Net Worth

103.25

73.34

22.02

-3.37

Minority Interest

Debt

18.48

0.48

0.04

14.71

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

121.73

73.82

22.07

11.34

Fixed Assets

12.64

12.48

0.26

0.27

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.02

0.01

2.76

Networking Capital

105.92

54.61

21.26

8.2

Inventories

15.69

9.21

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

22.63

14.32

15.56

0.57

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

83.48

40.11

8.79

8.05

Sundry Creditors

-3.89

-1.47

-1.15

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-11.99

-7.56

-1.94

-0.42

Cash

3.1

6.71

0.53

0.11

Total Assets

121.72

73.82

22.06

11.34

Afcom : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Afcom Holdings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.