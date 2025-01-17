Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
INDIGO
4,090.45
|23.96
|1,58,857.94
|-988.8
|0
|16,969.6
|96.64
SpiceJet Ltd
SPICEJET
49.12
|0
|6,410.99
|149.96
|0
|1,565.16
|1.79
TAAL Enterprises Ltd
3,294.25
|104.67
|934.86
|8.72
|0
|0
|59.18
Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd
GLOBALVECT
275.1
|0
|377.65
|-4.15
|0
|124.3
|8.65
