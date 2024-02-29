Independent Auditors Examination Report on Restated Financial Information of
AFCOM HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Formerly known as AFCOM Holdings Private Limited)
To,
The Board of Directors, AFCOM Holdings Limited,
(Formerly known as AFCOM Holdings Private Limited) No.2, LIC Colony, Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai,
Tamil Nadu-600041.
Respected Sirs / Madam,
We have examined the attached Restated Financial Information of AFCOM Holdings Limited (Formerly known as AFCOM Holdings Private Limited), comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at February 29 2024, as at March 31 2023, 2022 and 2021, the Restated Statements of Profit and Loss and the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the period from 01-04-2023 to 29-02-2024 and for the years ended March 31 2023, 2022 and 2021, the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information (collectively referred to as, the "Restated Financial Information"), as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on March 20th, 2024 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus / Red Herring Prospectus / Prospectus prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer of equity shares ("IPO") on SME Platform of Bombay Stock Exchange ("BSE").
These restated Summary Statement have been prepared in terms of the requirements of:
Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and
The Audit for the financial years ended March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021 were conducted by the Companys previous auditors GURU & RAM LLP, Chartered Accountants ("the Previous Auditor). The Previous auditors resigned during the year due to pre occupation and were not in the position to examine the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities and the Restated Statements of Profit and Loss and Cash flow Statements, the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information (collectively, the Audited Financial Information). We have performed adequate procedures to restate the Financial Information for the said years. The Examination Report included for the said years is based solely on the report submitted by the Previous Auditor.
|Annexure
No.
|
Particulars
|1
|
Standalone Financial Statement of Assets & Liabilities as Restated
|2
|
Standalone Financial Statement of Profit & Loss as Restated
|3
|
Standalone Financial Statement of Cash Flow as Restated
|4
|
Significant Accounting Policy and Notes to the Restated Summary Statements
|5
|
Adjustments made in Restated Financial Statements / Regrouping Notes
|6
|
Statement of Share Capital as Restated
|7
|
Statement of Reserves & Surplus as Restated
|8
|
Statement of Share Application Money Pending Allotment as Restated
|9
|
Statement of Long-Term Borrowings as Restated
|10
|
Statement of Deferred Tax Liability as Restated
|11
|
Statement of Long -Term Provisions as Restated
|12
|
Statement of Short - Term Borrowings as Restated
|13
|
Statement of Trade Payables as Restated
|14
|
Statement of Other Current Liabilities as Restated
|15
|
Statement of Short - Term Provisions as Restated
|16
|
Statement of Property, plant and Equipment as Restated
|17
|
Statement of Other Non-Current Assets as Restated
|18
|
Statement of Inventories as Restated
|19
|
Statement of Trade Receivables as Restated
|20
|
Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalent as Restated
|21
|
Statement of Short Term Loans and Advances as Restated
|22
|
Statement of Other Current Assets as Restated
|23
|
Statement of Revenue from Operations as Restated
|24
|
Statement of Revenue from Other Income as Restated
|25
|
Statement of Direct Expenses as Restated
|26
|
Statement of Employees Benefit Expenses as Restated
|27
|
Statement of Finance Cost as Restated
|28
|
Statement of Depreciation and Amortization Expenses as Restated
|29
|
Statement of Other Expenses as Restated
|30
|
Statement of Earnings per Share as Restated
|31
|
Statement of Tax Shelter as Restated
|32
|
Statement of Related Parties & Transactions as Restated
|33
|
Statement of Provision for Gratuity as Restated
|34
|
Statement of Contingent Liability as Restated
|35
|
Statement of Additional Disclosures with Respect to amendments to Schedule - III as
Restated
|36
|
Statement of Capitalisation Statement as Restated
For P P N And Company, Chartered Accountants, ICAI Firm Reg. No.: 013623S
Peer Review Certificate No: 013578
D. Hitesh Partner
Membership No: 231991 UDIN: 24231991BKEXBI1213
Place: Chennai Date: 20-03-2024
AFCOM HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Formerly Known as AFCOM HOLDINGS PRIVATE LIMITED)
No. 2 LIC Colony, Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai - 600 041
CIN : U51201TN2013PLC089652
STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES AS RESTATED
ANNEXURE - 1
(Amount in ? Lakhs)
|
Particulars
|
As at
|
Feb 29, 2024
|March 31, 2023
|March 31, 2022
|March 31,
2021
|I. EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|1 SHAREHOLDERS FUNDS
|(a) Share Capital
|1,802.13
|1,760.38
|249.88
|212.77
|(b) Reserves and Surplus
|8,285.58
|5,570.19
|1,931.78
|(549.95)
|(c) Share Application Money pending allotment
|-
|-
|20.00
|-
|2 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|(a) Long-Term Borrowings
|18.75
|-
|2.06
|1,371.32
|(b) Deferred Tax Liability (Net)
|-
|-
|-
|(275.77)
|(c) Long-Term Provisions
|21.65
|7.33
|1.72
|0.97
|3 CURRENT LIABILITIES
|(a) Short-Term Borrowings
|1,528.75
|47.60
|1.77
|100.00
|(b) Trade Payables
|(A) Total Outstanding Dues of Micro Enterprises and Small Enterprises
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(B) Total Outstanding Dues of Creditors Other than Micro Enterprises and Small Enterprises
|261.07
|147.21
|114.72
|-
|(c) Other Current Liabilities
|205.68
|379.91
|145.51
|40.59
|(d) Short-Term Provisions
|806.14
|372.78
|47.07
|0.00
|TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|12,929.75
|8,285.40
|2,514.51
|899.92
|II. ASSETS
|1 NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|(a) Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets
|(i) Property, Plant & Equipment
|42.46
|25.99
|26.20
|26.91
|(ii) Intangible Assets
|-
|-
|0.28
|-
|(iii) Capital Work in Progress
|1,222.04
|1,222.04
|-
|-
|(b) Other Non-Current Assets
|604.74
|529.51
|1.65
|1.00
|(c) Deferred Tax Asset (Net)
|5.47
|2.56
|(0.48)
|2 CURRENT ASSETS
|(a) Inventories
|1,569.16
|920.91
|-
|-
|(b)Trade Receivables
|1,777.11
|1,432.29
|1,556.19
|56.82
|(c) Cash & Cash Equivalents
|262.06
|671.26
|53.49
|10.89
|(d) Short term loans and advances
|2,907.16
|646.65
|61.84
|76.53
|(e) Other Current Assets
|4,539.55
|2,834.19
|815.34
|727.78
|TOTAL ASSETS
|12,929.75
|8,285.40
|2,514.51
|899.92
As per our report of even date attached
For P P N AND COMPANY
Chartered Accountants Firm Reg No: 013623S
Peer Review Certificate No. 013578
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors of AFCOM Holdings Limited
(Formerly known as AFCOM Holdings Private Limited)
D. Hitesh Partner M.No:231991
UDIN: 24231991BKEXBI1213
Deepak Parasuraman Kannan Ramakrishnan Managing Director Whole-time Director
DIN : 00699855 DIN : 08202306
Sneka Seshadri
Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer. M.No.: A41789
Raghunathan Chief Financial Officer
Date: 20-03-2024
Place: Chennai
