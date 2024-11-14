iifl-logo-icon 1
Afcom Holdings Ltd Board Meeting

Afcom CORPORATE ACTIONS

Afcom Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 (Meeting) inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30 2024 and to take on record the Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. As intimated earlier we wish to inform you that the trading window for the Connected Persons / Designated Persons and their immediate relatives / Insiders of the Company will remain closed from September 30 2024 till 48 hours after the announcement of the aforesaid financial results. We request to take the above on record. Filing of Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 and the Limited Review Report submitted by our Statutory Auditors thereon. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

