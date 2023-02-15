Independent Auditors Report

TO THE MEMBERS OF, Agrimony Commodities Limited,

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of AGRIMONY COMMODITIES LIMITED ("the Company"),Which Comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2021 and the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance total income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. While conducting the audit, we have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act and other applicable pronouncements by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Board of Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us and the audit evidence obtained by the other auditor in terms of their reports referred to in Other Matters paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, based on the consideration of the reports of the other auditor on the financial statements/financial information of its subsidiary as noted below, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the consolidated state of affairs of the Company, including its subsidiary as at 31st March, 2021 and their profit and their cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

2. As required by ‘the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the order") issued by the Central Government of India in term of sub- section (11) of the section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March,

2021 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disquali ed as on

31 March, 2021, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has no pending litigations as at March 2021.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transfer to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to paragraph (9) under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our report of even date to the member of AGRIMONY COMMODITIES LIMITED on the financial statements for the year ended March31, 2021)

i. In respect of Fixed Assets :

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of fixed assets.

b. The fixed assets of the Company have been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

ii In respect of Inventories:

The Company is in the business of trading of commodities and does not hold any inventory. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(ii) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

iii (a)The company has granted interest free loans to its wholly owned subsidiary to the extent of Rs.34,40,000.

(b)In respect of aforesaid loan, there are no schedule for repayment of interest has been stipulated by the Company. Therefore, in absence of stipulation of repayment term we do not make any comment on the regularity on the repayment of principal and payment of interest.

(c) In respect of the aforesaid loan, since no repayment period is specified and hence there is no amount to be considered as overdue for more than ninety days.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the companies act, 2013 in respect of loan, investments, guarantees and security.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and Companies (Acceptance of deposit) Rule 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

vi. The company has not accepted any deposits from public within the meaning of section

73,74,75 and 76 of the act and the rules framed there under to the extent notified.

vii. The Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company.

Viii. In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the information and Explanation given to us and records of the Company as produced and examined by us, in our opinion, the company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues in respect of Income-tax, Goods & Services Tax Act, cess and any other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities.

b) As explained to us, the Company did not have any statutory disputed amounts payable in respect of Income-tax, Sales-tax, Goods & Services Tax Act, and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March 2021 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

ix. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institution and bank.

x. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xi. During, the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

xii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has paid and provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provision of Section 197 read with schedule V to the act.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the

Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards and Companies Act, 2013.

xv. According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

xvi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 5(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of AGRIMONY COMMODITIES LIMITED on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2021)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting ofAgrimony Commodities Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the

"Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section

143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1)Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.