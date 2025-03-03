Summary

Agrimony Commodities Ltd was incorporated as Sahjanand Enterprises Private Limited as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated August 06, 1991. Subsequently the name of the company was changed to Transparent Commodities Private limited under the Companies Act, 1956 pursuant to Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 17, 2011. Thereafter, the Company voluntarily converted itself into a public limited company and concurrently changed the name of the Company to Agrimony Commodities Limited pursuant to a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on 7th August, 2013. The Company was initially engaged in the business of imports and exports since 1991 for a period of 19 years. The Company subsequent to a change in management in 2010 discontinued the import export business and thereafter pursuant to a change in management commenced business of trading in commodities. The Company had a further change in Management in 2013 after which the company continued it foray in the business of trading of commodities but since April 2013 it has undertaken trading in all types of natural resources, precious metals, textiles and agricultural products on spot basis. The Company also acquired majority of the stakes in ADVANTAGE COMMODITIES PRIVATE LIMITED by virtue of which it became the subsidiary of the Company which is consequent upon inducting the new management and new insights provided for expansion of business and roadmap for

Read More