iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Agrimony Commodities Ltd Share Price

6.57
(-4.92%)
Feb 15, 2023|01:59:44 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Agrimony Commodities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

6.57

Prev. Close

6.91

Turnover(Lac.)

1.81

Day's High

6.57

Day's Low

6.57

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

11.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.48

P/E

29.86

EPS

0.22

Divi. Yield

0

Agrimony Commodities Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Agrimony Commodities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Agrimony Commodities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

05 Mar, 2025|08:29 PM
Mar-2022Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.43%

Non-Promoter- 72.56%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Agrimony Commodities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

11.39

11.39

11.39

11.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.26

1.01

1.77

1.73

Net Worth

12.65

12.4

13.16

13.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.1

8.23

9.81

yoy growth (%)

-100

-98.73

-16.05

-44.98

Raw materials

0

0

-8.03

-9.58

As % of sales

0

0

97.53

97.62

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.35

-0.44

-0.3

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.41

-0.72

0.1

0.04

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.15

-8.39

-0.03

-0.01

Working capital

0.1

-0.78

0.35

1.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-98.73

-16.05

-44.98

Op profit growth

-86.71

133.12

-9.25

38.99

EBIT growth

-188.51

-454.91

164.05

-65.5

Net profit growth

-132.74

-1,183.45

353.29

-112.81

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

0

0.11

2.13

8.3

9.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.11

2.13

8.3

9.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.81

0.95

1.06

0.95

0.8

View Annually Results

Agrimony Commodities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,244.85

97.052,47,767.98534.590.066,156.76189.95

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd

VMM

105.2

108.6246,471.46129.5101,392.0112.34

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

778.45

62.5926,869.0565.790.85672.1271.38

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

247.1

12.8117,863.55460.562.7113,094.8650.08

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

561.65

147.3612,531.9126.610.25291.3464.86

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Agrimony Commodities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anandrao Gole

Director & CFO

Jairaj Bafna

Independent Director

Suresh Kulkarni

Independent Director

Nalini Shetty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Agrimony Commodities Ltd

Summary

Agrimony Commodities Ltd was incorporated as Sahjanand Enterprises Private Limited as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated August 06, 1991. Subsequently the name of the company was changed to Transparent Commodities Private limited under the Companies Act, 1956 pursuant to Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 17, 2011. Thereafter, the Company voluntarily converted itself into a public limited company and concurrently changed the name of the Company to Agrimony Commodities Limited pursuant to a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on 7th August, 2013. The Company was initially engaged in the business of imports and exports since 1991 for a period of 19 years. The Company subsequent to a change in management in 2010 discontinued the import export business and thereafter pursuant to a change in management commenced business of trading in commodities. The Company had a further change in Management in 2013 after which the company continued it foray in the business of trading of commodities but since April 2013 it has undertaken trading in all types of natural resources, precious metals, textiles and agricultural products on spot basis. The Company also acquired majority of the stakes in ADVANTAGE COMMODITIES PRIVATE LIMITED by virtue of which it became the subsidiary of the Company which is consequent upon inducting the new management and new insights provided for expansion of business and roadmap for
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Agrimony Commodities Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.