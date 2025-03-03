Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹6.57
Prev. Close₹6.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.81
Day's High₹6.57
Day's Low₹6.57
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹11.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.48
P/E29.86
EPS0.22
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
11.39
11.39
11.39
11.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.26
1.01
1.77
1.73
Net Worth
12.65
12.4
13.16
13.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.1
8.23
9.81
yoy growth (%)
-100
-98.73
-16.05
-44.98
Raw materials
0
0
-8.03
-9.58
As % of sales
0
0
97.53
97.62
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.35
-0.44
-0.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.41
-0.72
0.1
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.15
-8.39
-0.03
-0.01
Working capital
0.1
-0.78
0.35
1.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-98.73
-16.05
-44.98
Op profit growth
-86.71
133.12
-9.25
38.99
EBIT growth
-188.51
-454.91
164.05
-65.5
Net profit growth
-132.74
-1,183.45
353.29
-112.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
0
0.11
2.13
8.3
9.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.11
2.13
8.3
9.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.81
0.95
1.06
0.95
0.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,244.85
|97.05
|2,47,767.98
|534.59
|0.06
|6,156.76
|189.95
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
105.2
|108.62
|46,471.46
|129.51
|0
|1,392.01
|12.34
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
778.45
|62.59
|26,869.05
|65.79
|0.85
|672.12
|71.38
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
247.1
|12.81
|17,863.55
|460.56
|2.71
|13,094.86
|50.08
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
561.65
|147.36
|12,531.91
|26.61
|0.25
|291.34
|64.86
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anandrao Gole
Director & CFO
Jairaj Bafna
Independent Director
Suresh Kulkarni
Independent Director
Nalini Shetty
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Agrimony Commodities Ltd
Summary
Agrimony Commodities Ltd was incorporated as Sahjanand Enterprises Private Limited as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated August 06, 1991. Subsequently the name of the company was changed to Transparent Commodities Private limited under the Companies Act, 1956 pursuant to Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 17, 2011. Thereafter, the Company voluntarily converted itself into a public limited company and concurrently changed the name of the Company to Agrimony Commodities Limited pursuant to a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on 7th August, 2013. The Company was initially engaged in the business of imports and exports since 1991 for a period of 19 years. The Company subsequent to a change in management in 2010 discontinued the import export business and thereafter pursuant to a change in management commenced business of trading in commodities. The Company had a further change in Management in 2013 after which the company continued it foray in the business of trading of commodities but since April 2013 it has undertaken trading in all types of natural resources, precious metals, textiles and agricultural products on spot basis. The Company also acquired majority of the stakes in ADVANTAGE COMMODITIES PRIVATE LIMITED by virtue of which it became the subsidiary of the Company which is consequent upon inducting the new management and new insights provided for expansion of business and roadmap for
