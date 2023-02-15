Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-99.88
-98.67
-15.61
-44.96
Op profit growth
-51.17
-25.54
15.94
41.24
EBIT growth
55.06
303.79
3,776.84
-98.97
Net profit growth
-124.45
1,772.79
-7.27
-61.26
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-2,35,243.91
-541.47
-9.67
-7.03
EBIT margin
4,05,650.68
293.99
0.96
0.02
Net profit margin
1,52,334.81
-700.14
-0.49
-0.45
RoCE
3.7
2.35
0.57
0.01
RoNW
0.38
-1.53
-0.07
-0.08
RoA
0.34
-1.4
-0.07
-0.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.17
-0.68
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.15
-0.7
-0.09
-0.13
Book value per share
10.86
10.7
11.38
11.43
Valuation ratios
P/E
23.52
0
0
P/CEPS
26.51
-33.73
P/B
0.36
0.39
EV/EBIDTA
8.1
38.53
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.04
0.66
-520.9
51.28
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
3,52,941.17
18,047.54
408.62
498.74
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-6.24
-1,867.91
-233.29
-355.56
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.73
-3.15
-1.11
-0.11
Net debt / equity
-0.02
-0.03
-0.05
-0.06
Net debt / op. profit
1.16
0.76
0.87
1.31
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-96.78
-97.37
Employee costs
-1,61,643.02
-473.38
-7.74
-3.41
Other costs
-73,700.88
-168.08
-5.13
-6.25
