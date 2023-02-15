iifl-logo-icon 1
Agrimony Commodities Ltd Key Ratios

6.57
(-4.92%)
Feb 15, 2023|01:59:44 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-99.88

-98.67

-15.61

-44.96

Op profit growth

-51.17

-25.54

15.94

41.24

EBIT growth

55.06

303.79

3,776.84

-98.97

Net profit growth

-124.45

1,772.79

-7.27

-61.26

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2,35,243.91

-541.47

-9.67

-7.03

EBIT margin

4,05,650.68

293.99

0.96

0.02

Net profit margin

1,52,334.81

-700.14

-0.49

-0.45

RoCE

3.7

2.35

0.57

0.01

RoNW

0.38

-1.53

-0.07

-0.08

RoA

0.34

-1.4

-0.07

-0.08

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.17

-0.68

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.15

-0.7

-0.09

-0.13

Book value per share

10.86

10.7

11.38

11.43

Valuation ratios

P/E

23.52

0

0

P/CEPS

26.51

-33.73

P/B

0.36

0.39

EV/EBIDTA

8.1

38.53

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-25.04

0.66

-520.9

51.28

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

3,52,941.17

18,047.54

408.62

498.74

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-6.24

-1,867.91

-233.29

-355.56

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.73

-3.15

-1.11

-0.11

Net debt / equity

-0.02

-0.03

-0.05

-0.06

Net debt / op. profit

1.16

0.76

0.87

1.31

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-96.78

-97.37

Employee costs

-1,61,643.02

-473.38

-7.74

-3.41

Other costs

-73,700.88

-168.08

-5.13

-6.25

