Agrimony Commodities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.41
-0.72
0.1
0.04
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.15
-8.39
-0.03
-0.01
Working capital
0.1
-0.78
0.35
1.3
Other operating items
Operating
0.34
-1.51
0.4
1.3
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.08
Free cash flow
0.34
-1.51
0.4
1.22
Equity raised
2.02
3.49
3.32
3.29
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
2.59
2.4
1.92
0.89
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.96
4.38
5.64
5.4
