Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.1
8.23
9.81
yoy growth (%)
-100
-98.73
-16.05
-44.98
Raw materials
0
0
-8.03
-9.58
As % of sales
0
0
97.53
97.62
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.35
-0.44
-0.3
As % of sales
0
345.32
5.38
3.09
Other costs
-0.06
-1.13
-0.35
-0.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
1,088.1
4.29
5.96
Operating profit
-0.18
-1.38
-0.59
-0.65
OPM
0
-1,333.42
-7.22
-6.67
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
Interest expense
-0.13
-0.1
-0.07
-0.01
Other income
0.73
0.77
0.78
0.75
Profit before tax
0.41
-0.72
0.1
0.04
Taxes
-0.15
-8.39
-0.03
-0.01
Tax rate
-38.14
0.01
-31.14
-27.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.25
-0.72
0.07
0.03
Exceptional items
0
-0.03
0
-0.01
Net profit
0.24
-0.75
0.06
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-132.74
-1,183.45
353.29
-112.81
NPM
0
-728.94
0.84
0.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.