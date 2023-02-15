iifl-logo-icon 1
Agrimony Commodities Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.57
(-4.92%)
Feb 15, 2023|01:59:44 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.1

8.23

9.81

yoy growth (%)

-100

-98.73

-16.05

-44.98

Raw materials

0

0

-8.03

-9.58

As % of sales

0

0

97.53

97.62

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.35

-0.44

-0.3

As % of sales

0

345.32

5.38

3.09

Other costs

-0.06

-1.13

-0.35

-0.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

1,088.1

4.29

5.96

Operating profit

-0.18

-1.38

-0.59

-0.65

OPM

0

-1,333.42

-7.22

-6.67

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.03

Interest expense

-0.13

-0.1

-0.07

-0.01

Other income

0.73

0.77

0.78

0.75

Profit before tax

0.41

-0.72

0.1

0.04

Taxes

-0.15

-8.39

-0.03

-0.01

Tax rate

-38.14

0.01

-31.14

-27.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.25

-0.72

0.07

0.03

Exceptional items

0

-0.03

0

-0.01

Net profit

0.24

-0.75

0.06

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-132.74

-1,183.45

353.29

-112.81

NPM

0

-728.94

0.84

0.15

