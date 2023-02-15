Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,246.8
|101.86
|2,60,054.23
|534.59
|0.06
|6,156.76
|189.95
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
104.6
|113.94
|48,747.24
|129.51
|0
|1,392.01
|12.34
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
749.55
|63.32
|27,183.2
|65.79
|0.84
|672.12
|71.38
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
250.85
|13.9
|19,380.19
|460.56
|2.5
|13,094.86
|50.08
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
550.05
|142.12
|12,085.72
|26.61
|0.26
|291.34
|64.86
