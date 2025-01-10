iifl-logo-icon 1
Ahasolar Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

218
(-3.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.08

2.26

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.64

1.72

0.88

0.09

Net Worth

15.72

3.98

0.89

0.1

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.58

0.24

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.02

0

Total Liabilities

15.72

3.98

1.49

0.34

Fixed Assets

1.92

0.78

0.54

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.11

0.02

0

0

Networking Capital

9.47

2.71

0.72

0.2

Inventories

0.02

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

4.51

2.82

1.57

0.21

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.64

1.11

0.08

0.51

Sundry Creditors

-0.23

-0.14

-0.39

-0.29

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.47

-1.08

-0.54

-0.23

Cash

4.23

0.48

0.23

0.12

Total Assets

15.73

3.99

1.49

0.34

Ahasolar Technol : related Articles

No Record Found

