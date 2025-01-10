Ahasolar Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.08
2.26
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.64
1.72
0.88
0.09
Net Worth
15.72
3.98
0.89
0.1
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.58
0.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.02
0
Total Liabilities
15.72
3.98
1.49
0.34
Fixed Assets
1.92
0.78
0.54
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0.02
0
0
Networking Capital
9.47
2.71
0.72
0.2
Inventories
0.02
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.51
2.82
1.57
0.21
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.64
1.11
0.08
0.51
Sundry Creditors
-0.23
-0.14
-0.39
-0.29
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.47
-1.08
-0.54
-0.23
Cash
4.23
0.48
0.23
0.12
Total Assets
15.73
3.99
1.49
0.34
