Summary

Ahasolar Technologies Ltd (erstwhile Ahasolar Private Limited ) was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company dated July 28, 2017, and thereafter was changed to Ahasolar Technologies Private Limited dated December 22, 2022 at Ahmedabad. Subsequently, the Company converted to Public Limited Company and consequently, its name was changed to Ahasolar Technologies Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 06, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in the business of CleanTech enabling Energy Transition through Digital Transformation and henceforth empowering stakeholders to adopt renewable energy. The Company has developed Software as a Service (SaaS) products for solar companies to streamline the processes, design PV, do project management and monitor generation along with an integrated Marketplace to connect the demand & supply digitally. Apart from this, another SaaS product is for the governments to implement the distributed renewable programme in their service area.The Core business of the Company is divided in three categories consisting of Solar Software Service, Solar Marketplace and Solar Advisory and Consultancy Service. The Company is involved in the business of Advisory for sustainable development and energy transition to renewables. The key expertise include Software and Advisory on Process Management, Software related to solar EPC company for PV design, project management, procurement, monitoring, ERP, CRM,

Read More