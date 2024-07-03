Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹232
Prev. Close₹236
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.63
Day's High₹236
Day's Low₹229
52 Week's High₹657.75
52 Week's Low₹220
Book Value₹51.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)71.2
P/E0
EPS0.14
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.08
2.26
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.64
1.72
0.88
0.09
Net Worth
15.72
3.98
0.89
0.1
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
41.92
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
41.92
Other Operating Income
0.12
Other Income
0.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.7
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.4
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,053
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.3
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.75
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Piyushkumar Vasantlal Bhatt
Whole-time Director
Pulkit Dhingra
Director
Sharadchandra Babhutabhai Patil
Director
Ashokkumar Ratilal Patel
Director
Garima Heerani
Director
Shatrughan Harinarayan Yadav
Director
Vilin Devkaran Davda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ahasolar Technologies Ltd
Summary
Ahasolar Technologies Ltd (erstwhile Ahasolar Private Limited ) was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company dated July 28, 2017, and thereafter was changed to Ahasolar Technologies Private Limited dated December 22, 2022 at Ahmedabad. Subsequently, the Company converted to Public Limited Company and consequently, its name was changed to Ahasolar Technologies Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 06, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in the business of CleanTech enabling Energy Transition through Digital Transformation and henceforth empowering stakeholders to adopt renewable energy. The Company has developed Software as a Service (SaaS) products for solar companies to streamline the processes, design PV, do project management and monitor generation along with an integrated Marketplace to connect the demand & supply digitally. Apart from this, another SaaS product is for the governments to implement the distributed renewable programme in their service area.The Core business of the Company is divided in three categories consisting of Solar Software Service, Solar Marketplace and Solar Advisory and Consultancy Service. The Company is involved in the business of Advisory for sustainable development and energy transition to renewables. The key expertise include Software and Advisory on Process Management, Software related to solar EPC company for PV design, project management, procurement, monitoring, ERP, CRM,
The Ahasolar Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹231 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ahasolar Technologies Ltd is ₹71.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ahasolar Technologies Ltd is 0 and 4.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ahasolar Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ahasolar Technologies Ltd is ₹220 and ₹657.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ahasolar Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -25.09%, 6 Month at -29.75%, 3 Month at -32.37% and 1 Month at -8.06%.
