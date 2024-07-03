iifl-logo-icon 1
Ahasolar Technologies Ltd Share Price

231
(-2.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open232
  • Day's High236
  • 52 Wk High657.75
  • Prev. Close236
  • Day's Low229
  • 52 Wk Low 220
  • Turnover (lac)16.63
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value51.02
  • EPS0.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)71.2
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ahasolar Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

232

Prev. Close

236

Turnover(Lac.)

16.63

Day's High

236

Day's Low

229

52 Week's High

657.75

52 Week's Low

220

Book Value

51.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

71.2

P/E

0

EPS

0.14

Divi. Yield

0

Ahasolar Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ahasolar Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ahasolar Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:00 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Jul-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.95%

Non-Promoter- 63.04%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 63.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ahasolar Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.08

2.26

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.64

1.72

0.88

0.09

Net Worth

15.72

3.98

0.89

0.1

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

41.92

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

41.92

Other Operating Income

0.12

Other Income

0.48

Ahasolar Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.7

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.4

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,053

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.3

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.75

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ahasolar Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Piyushkumar Vasantlal Bhatt

Whole-time Director

Pulkit Dhingra

Director

Sharadchandra Babhutabhai Patil

Director

Ashokkumar Ratilal Patel

Director

Garima Heerani

Director

Shatrughan Harinarayan Yadav

Director

Vilin Devkaran Davda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ahasolar Technologies Ltd

Summary

Ahasolar Technologies Ltd (erstwhile Ahasolar Private Limited ) was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company dated July 28, 2017, and thereafter was changed to Ahasolar Technologies Private Limited dated December 22, 2022 at Ahmedabad. Subsequently, the Company converted to Public Limited Company and consequently, its name was changed to Ahasolar Technologies Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 06, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in the business of CleanTech enabling Energy Transition through Digital Transformation and henceforth empowering stakeholders to adopt renewable energy. The Company has developed Software as a Service (SaaS) products for solar companies to streamline the processes, design PV, do project management and monitor generation along with an integrated Marketplace to connect the demand & supply digitally. Apart from this, another SaaS product is for the governments to implement the distributed renewable programme in their service area.The Core business of the Company is divided in three categories consisting of Solar Software Service, Solar Marketplace and Solar Advisory and Consultancy Service. The Company is involved in the business of Advisory for sustainable development and energy transition to renewables. The key expertise include Software and Advisory on Process Management, Software related to solar EPC company for PV design, project management, procurement, monitoring, ERP, CRM,
Company FAQs

What is the Ahasolar Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Ahasolar Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹231 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ahasolar Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ahasolar Technologies Ltd is ₹71.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ahasolar Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ahasolar Technologies Ltd is 0 and 4.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ahasolar Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ahasolar Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ahasolar Technologies Ltd is ₹220 and ₹657.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ahasolar Technologies Ltd?

Ahasolar Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -25.09%, 6 Month at -29.75%, 3 Month at -32.37% and 1 Month at -8.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ahasolar Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ahasolar Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.95 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 63.05 %

