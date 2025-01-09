Ahasolar Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

GLOBAL ECONOMY:

The global economy displayed a resilient performance in 2023 after a turbulent year. Despite tumultuous geopolitical events, increased volatility in energy and commodity markets, and aggressive monetary tightening to combat stubborn inflation, global economic growth has decelerated but not halted. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), economic growth is estimated to be slower at 3.2% in 2024, same as in 2023.

Economic growth in several emerging markets and developing economies has surpassed expectations in 2023. Another silver lining is the strongest recovery of the US economy among major economies, marked by a stronger performance in private consumption. The GDP of the US increased from 1.9% in 2022 to 2.5% in 2023. The European Union has so far weathered shocks that are unprecedented in recent history, triggered by the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war, and the lingering effects of tight monetary policy as well as higher interest rates and energy costs. Its GDP growth slowed from 3.6% in 2022 to 0.6% in 2023. On the other hand, Chinas economy expanded by 5.2% in 2023 from 3.0% in 2022.

Global inflation continues to recede at a faster pace from 8.7% in 2022 to 6.8% in 2023, fostering optimism for further easing of financial conditions and improvement of monetary policy frameworks, although uncertainty about the timing of interest rate reduction persists.

The Reserve Bank of India projects global growth to remain steady in 2024. The IMF forecasts a global growth of 3.2% for both 2024 and 2025

The global economic outlook for 2024 faces the risk of persistence of elevated interest rates and core inflation, withdrawal of fiscal support amid high debt weighing on economic activity, and economic uncertainties. Furthermore, heightened geopolitical tensions could pose downside risks to the global economy through tightening of energy and commodity prices. However, with faster disinflation and steady growth, the possibility of a severe economic downturn has diminished, and risks to global economic expansion are broadly balanced.

INDIAS ECONOMIC RESILIENCE AND GROWTH DRIVERS:

Amid a challenging global economic landscape and deteriorating geopolitical conditions, India has been a bright spot. It is the fifth-largest economy in the world and is poised to retain its position as the worlds fastest-growing major economy. Its GDP growth remained buoyant at 7.6% in FY 2023- 24 as against 7% in FY 2022-23, supported by robust domestic demand, moderate inflation, a stable interest rate environment, and strong investment activity. Furthermore, an accelerated pace of economic reforms and increased capital expenditure facilitated construction activities and created extensive employment opportunities across the country.

Despite the gloomy outlook for the global economy, many analysts believe that this could well be Indias decade. And there are enough reasons and data to suggest that the Indian economy has fared better than previously believed, despite continuing global uncertainties. As per the latest nos. released by the Govt. the real GDP for FY 2023-24 is estimated to have grown by 8.2%.

Indias large, young, and rising share of the upper middle income population will drive the consumption driven growth, however public investment remains an important driver making it the worlds fastest growing major economy. Investments will provide India with necessary momentum to take off on a path of sustained domestic demand-led growth. While growth has turned out to be better in FY 2023-24, the momentum is expected to moderate in 2024 due to fading domestic pent-up demand, geopolitical concerns, and lagged impact of monetary policy tightening. In the near-term future, growth is expected to remain in line with previous forecasts with a slight change in the forecast range due to a higher base effect in fiscal 2024. The GDP growth is expected to be around 6.6% in the next fiscal year (2024-25) and 6.75% in the year after (2025-26), considering the geopolitical uncertainties in investment and consumption decisions.

Potential risks to Indias economic outlook arise from headwinds from geopolitical tensions, volatility in international financial markets and geoeconomic fragmentation. However, Indias advantageous geopolitical position will help it capitalise on supply chain diversification and reshoring, increase its global competitiveness and boost exports. Amid a volatile global macro environment, the Indian economy is poised to ascend as a global economic powerhouse and become the third-largest economy in the world by 2030. The Interim Budget 2024-25 outlines a multi-pronged economic management strategy, including infrastructure development, digital public infrastructure, taxation reforms and proactive inflation management. It sets the foundation for the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047.

MARKET SIZE:

India has tremendous potential in renewable energy. As part of Paris Climate Agreement, India has committed to achieve forty percent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030. For achieving this goal, India has set an ambitious target of 175 GW of installed renewable energy (RE) capacity, including 100 GW of solar power, by 2024. India has also set a target of 450 GW installed RE capacity by 2030. As per the Central Electricity Authoritys Optimum Energy Mix report, the electricity requirement of the country by 2029-30 will be 817 GW, including the 450 GW from renewable energy sources, out of which 280 GW would come from solar energy. To achieve the target of 280 GW, around 25 GW of solar energy capacity is needed to be installed every year, till 2030.

SUMMARY OF OUR BUSINESS:

Our primary focus in renewable energy has been in solar industry and to cater it we developed an AI based intelligent Solar Digital Platform. We have developed Software as a Service (SaaS) products for solar companies to streamline the processes, design PV, do project management and monitor generation alongwith an integrated Marketplace to connect the demand & supply digitally. Apart from this, another SaaS product is for the governments to implement the distributed renewable programme in their serivices area.

Our Core business can be divided in following categories: a) Solar Software Service b) Solar Marketplace c) Solar Advisory and Consultancy Service d) Development of Solar Power Plant

Our company is also involved in the business of Advisory for sustainable development and energy transition to renewables.

Our key expertise include:

1. Software and Advisory on Process Management

2. Software related to solar EPC company for PV design, project management, procurement, monitoring, ERP, CRM

3. Solar Project Management

4. Advisory on policy and regulation related to renewable energy

5. Transactional Advisory on transformation of companies, cities and states to renewables

6. E-commerce for solar products

7. Drone Surveys

8. Automation

9. Development of Solar PV Power plant

Through our advisory services, we have our footprints across India and currently working with 38 cities to transform them to solar cities and enable the growth of solar namely in Gujarat, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttrakhand, Jharkhand, Delhi/NCR, Odisha, Karnataka, Kerala, J&K, etc.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal financial controls, commensurate with its size and business operation. It ensures timely and accurate financial reporting in accordance with applicable accounting standards, safeguarding of assets against unauthorised use or disposition and compliance with all applicable regulatory laws and Company policies. The internal control systems are modified continuously to meet the dynamic change. Further the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors reviews the internal audit reports and the adequacy and effectiveness of internal controls.

Discussion on Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance:

The key strategy will be focused around:

1. Timely completion of Orders

2. Financial strength & liquidity

3. Professional Management

4. Brand Equity

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS: (Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 Revenue From Operations (including other operating income) 4203.81 2,087.37 Other Income 48.24 0.93 Total Income 4252.05 2,088.30 Operating expenditure before Finance cost, depreciation and amortization 4216.23 1,908.43 Earnings before Finance cost, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 35.82 179.87 Less: Depreciation & Amortization 29.50 21.47 Less: Finance Cost 0.64 0.21 Profit Before Tax 5.68 158.19 Less: Current Tax 10.79 28.62 Less: MAT Credit 0.45 (26.66) Less: Deferred tax Liability (Asset) (9.78) (3.49) Profit after Tax 4.22 159.72

business segment and all the operations of the company are conducted within India as such there is no separate reportable geographical segment.

OUTLOOK:

We believe, the Company has a great deal of opportunities for future growth. We believe our management team has a long-term vision and has proven its ability to achieve long term growth of the Company. Our strengths lie in our track record of completing our projects efficiently and effectively within the stipulated time. It is critical in the renewable industry that projects are completed as per contracted schedule.

We have a track record of timely execution of the projects which minimizes cost overruns and eliminates any possibilities of penalties and liquidated damages, while earning repeat orders from our clients. We have never been penalized for delayed execution of a project. We intend to take advantage of the growing opportunities in renewable development by strengthening our expertise in software, advisory, development of solar plants and enabling the adoption of distributed solar for new prospects for growth.

The Company also continues to converge on improving business capabilities and enhancing growth levers. Improved R&D capabilities, enhanced retail format expansion, design abilities and better operational management amongst others will help reinforce our competitive advantages.

HEALTH, SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENT:

At our renewable advisory company, we hold a steadfast commitment to upholding all relevant health, safety, and environmental regulations throughout our operational endeavors. Our dedication to effective implementation of safety protocols is paramount. At the outset of each project, we meticulously identify potential material hazards, assess associated risks, and subsequently establish, execute, and oversee appropriate measures to mitigate these risks.

THREATS, WEAKNESS AND CONCERNS:

The industry is highly fragmented in the hands of several organized and unorganized players. Due to the attractiveness of the opportunity and large potential, competition across the industry in India is rising significantly.

The Companys weakness is limited recognition due to its relatively recent founding, the company might have lower brand recognition and while digital innovation is a strength, reliance on technology could pose a risk if there are disruptions in the digital infrastructure. The possible threats are the regulatory changes, competition and the technology shifts happening in the sector. There are no entry barriers in our industry, which puts us to the threat of competition from new entrants.

SWOT: Strengths:

• Innovative Services: AHAsolar offers unique and innovative digital solutions for the solar industry, setting it apart from traditional competitors.

• Experienced Team: The company is backed by a team of experienced professionals with diverse expertise in the solar and digital sectors.

• Comprehensive Offerings: AHAsolar provides a range of services, from advisory for solar power plant development to online marketplaces for solar equipment, catering to various needs in the industry.

• Strong Geographic Reach: The company operates in multiple countries, including India, UAE, and Germany, indicating a strong international presence.

Weaknesses:

• Market Penetration: Being established in 2017, AHAsolar might face challenges.

• Limited Recognition: Due to its relatively recent founding, the company might have lower brand recognition.

• Dependency on Digital Platforms: While digital innovation is a strength, reliance on technology could pose a risk if there are disruptions in the digital infrastructure.

Opportunities:

• Growing Solar Industry: The increasing global focus on renewable energy creates opportunities for AHAsolar to capitalize on the growing demand for solar solutions.

• Evolving Policies: Favorable solar energy policies and incentives can drive increased adoption of solar solutions, benefiting AHAsolars services.

• Expansion into New Markets: The companys successful operations in India, UAE, and Germany could pave the way for expansion into additional international markets.

Threats:

• Competition: The solar industry is competitive, with both traditional and new players vying for market share, which could impact AHAsolars growth.

• Regulatory Changes: Changes in solar energy policies, tariffs, or regulations could affect the demand for solar solutions and impact AHAsolars business.

• Technological Shifts: Rapid advancements in solar technology or shifts in digital platforms could necessitate continuous adaptation and investment.

OUR BUSINESS MODEL

Our Business Model can be broadly categories into three categories:

1. Our business model is SaaS based on market revenues and the users buy the services as per the requirements online.

2. Our Company is awarded contracts from Public and Private Sector companies and development corporations for the advisory vertical for adoption of renewable energy at distributed and utility scale power projects alongwith road map preparation.

3. Our company works on the transaction margins for the transactions that happen in the marketplace for buying and selling of solar products.

BUSINESS STRATEGY :

1. Continue to enhance our project execution capabilities

We intend to continue our focus in enhancing project execution capabilities so as to derive twin benefits of client satisfaction and improvements in operating margins. We will constantly endeavor to leverage our operating skills through our equipment and project management tools to increase productivity and maximize asset utilization in our capital intensive projects. We believe that we have developed a reputation for undertaking challenging construction projects and completing such projects in a timely manner. We intend to continue our focus on performance and project execution ability in order to maximize our operating margins. To facilitate efficient and cost effective decision making, we intend to continue to strengthen our internal systems. Our ability to effectively manage projects will be crucial to our continued success as a construction company. We believe that we are able to distinguish ourselves from our competitors because of our management strength and construction, operation and maintenance capabilities.

2. Diversify our business by bidding and winning Government projects

Industrial and Infrastructural growth in India has been propelled in the past decade with reforms and benefits extended by the government. Increased allocation of resources to the Industrial and infrastructural construction sector, facilitation of incremental lending to the infrastructure sector and increased social sector projects benefiting infrastructure development are contemplated as part of current government plan. Our Company believes that the increasing level of investment in infrastructure by central and state governments will be a major growth driver for its business in the future and its demonstrated expertise and experience in the infrastructure segment will provide it with a significant advantage in pursuing such opportunities. The Company believes that it is in an advantageous position because of its operating history, industry knowledge, experience and familiarity with the sector.

3. Building our own execution capabilities

Quality of product and timely completion of projects are critical to success in the construction industry. As a result, we aim to: ? consistently deliver by meeting all relevant specifications and requirements; ? achieve enhanced customer satisfaction through cost effective and timely completion; ? develop our in house design and engineering team; ? motivate and train our staff for continual improvement of productivity and quality standards;

4. Capture the high growth opportunities in the India Infrastructure sector

We believe that the increasing levels of investment in infrastructure by governments and private industries will be major driver for growth in our business in the foreseeable future. We intend to take advantage of the growing opportunities in infrastructure development by strengthening our expertise in civil construction, mechanical scaffolding, Plant maintenance business and identifying new prospects for growth.

5. Owned fleet of construction Equipments

We believe that our strategic investment in construction equipments enables us to rapidly mobilize our equipment to project sites as needs arise. We have our owned fleet of construction equipment.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The Companys relations with the employees continued to be cordial and harmonious with its employees. It considers manpower as its assets and that people had been driving force for growth and expansion of the Company. The Company acknowledge that its principal assets is it employees. The Company has continued its efforts in building a diverse and inclusive workforce.

The total number of employees on roll in the Company as on 31st March, 2024, including factory workmen, was 58. The Company will continue to create opportunity and ensure recruitment of diverse candidates without compromising on meritocracy.

In Key Financial Ratios:

Particulars Numerator/Denominator 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-23 Change in % Note (a) Current Ratio Current Assets 7.45 3.67 102.89% a Current Liabilities (b) Debt-Equity Ratio Total Debts - - NA Shareholders Equity (c) Debt Service Coverage Ratio Earning available for Debt - - NA Service Interest + Installments (d) Return on Equity Ratio Profit after Tax 0.43% 65.5% -99.35% b Average Shareholders Equity (e) Inventory turnover ratio Total Trunover 517553.42% NA 517553.42% c Average Inventories (f) Trade Receivables turnover ratio Total Turnover 11.43 9.50 20.36% Average Account Receivable (g) Trade payables turnover ratio Total Purchases 191.54 59.57 221.53% d Average Account Payable (h) Net capital turnover ratio Total Turnover 5.09 7.22 -29.52% e Net Working Capital (i) Net profit ratio Net Profit 0.10% 7.7% -98.69% f Total Turnover (j) Return on Capital employed Net Profit 0.27% 40.0% -99.33% g Capital Employed

Notes: a. Due to increase in Trade receivable and Cash and Cash Equivalents. b. Due to lower profit and increased shareholders equity. c. Significant increase in turnover & minor inventory holding at current year end. d. Due to increased purchases and lower payables. e. Net Working Capital Increase due to higher Cash & Cash Equivalents. f. Due to increased turnover and lower profit. g. Due to lower profit and increased capital employed.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statement in this report describing the Companys objectives projections estimates and expectation may constitute "forward looking statement" within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Forward looking statements are based on certain assumption and expectations of future events. These Statements are subject to certain risk and uncertainties. The Company cannot guarantee that these assumption and expectations are accurate or will be realized. The actual results may different from those expressed or implied since the Companys operations are affected by many external and internal factors which are beyond the control of the management. Hence the Company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward-looking statements that may be amended or modified in future on the basis of subsequent developments information or events.