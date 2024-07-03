Ahasolar Technologies Ltd Summary

Ahasolar Technologies Ltd (erstwhile Ahasolar Private Limited ) was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company dated July 28, 2017, and thereafter was changed to Ahasolar Technologies Private Limited dated December 22, 2022 at Ahmedabad. Subsequently, the Company converted to Public Limited Company and consequently, its name was changed to Ahasolar Technologies Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on January 06, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in the business of CleanTech enabling Energy Transition through Digital Transformation and henceforth empowering stakeholders to adopt renewable energy. The Company has developed Software as a Service (SaaS) products for solar companies to streamline the processes, design PV, do project management and monitor generation along with an integrated Marketplace to connect the demand & supply digitally. Apart from this, another SaaS product is for the governments to implement the distributed renewable programme in their service area.The Core business of the Company is divided in three categories consisting of Solar Software Service, Solar Marketplace and Solar Advisory and Consultancy Service. The Company is involved in the business of Advisory for sustainable development and energy transition to renewables. The key expertise include Software and Advisory on Process Management, Software related to solar EPC company for PV design, project management, procurement, monitoring, ERP, CRM, Solar Project Management, Advisory on policy and regulation related to renewable energy, Transactional Advisory on transformation of companies, cities and states to renewable, e-commerce for solar products, Drone Surveys and Automation.The Company has developed the Unified Single Window Solar Portal and processed solar rooftop solar applications for more than 1800 Mega Watts helping mitigate 63000 ktons of CO2. The second SaaS product i.e., AHAsolar Helper is a one stop solution for the Solar EPC Company and offers convenience to manage the Projects with integrated software solution of CRM, ERP, Design, Project and Team Management. It is designed for Solar EPC Companies who want to keep their Sales & Operation in order using AI to standardize, connect and automate solar and renewable operations, project management, designing and procurement. This helps the Solar EPC companies to manage their work efficiently.AHA Marketplace provides a data driven process to buy and sell products at a single Platform and is completely changing the market. Now, even small and mid-size MSME companies are having a power of data driven analytical approach to buy and sell solar products. With technology, AHAsolar marketplace platform is gathering real-time analytics and empowering solar installers to go for more informed and profitable buying and along with this increasing their marking reach for manufacturers and distributors. In 2021, the Company has developed an integrated Market Space called AHA Market or AHAsolar Marketplace, wherein sellers and buyers of solar equipment can effectively connect and do business.The Company is proposing a Public Issue of 8,18,400 Equity Shares to the Public through Fresh Issue.