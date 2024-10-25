Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Ahasolar Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended 30th September 2024 together with Limited Review Report thereon by the statutory auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. Any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Board meeting held on today 25th October, 2024 inter alia, has transacted and approved the following:- 1. Unaudited standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year 30th September, 2024 together with the Auditors Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015; 2. Considered and approved all other businesses as per agenda circulated. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024) The Revised Finacial results for the half year ended Sep-24 is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/01/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Ahasolar Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13th 2024 at 3:00 p.m. (IST) at the Registered Office of the Company to inter alia transact and approve the following matters:- 1. Draft Director Report along with its annexures and notice calling 7th Annual General Meeting(AGM); 2. Other matters in relation to 7th AGM; 3. Appointment of M/s. Mukesh H Shah & Co. Company Secretaries Ahmedabad as scrutinizer for scrutinizing the remote e-voting and voting at 7th AGM; 4. Any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman Pursuant to Regulations 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Board meeting held on today 13th August, 2024 inter alia, has transacted and approved the following:- 1. Directors Report along with its Annexures for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Notice calling of 07th Annual General Meeting of members through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means(OAVM) at Friday , 20th September, 2024; 3. Book closure period 14th September, 2024 to 20th September, 2024 (Both Days Inclusive). 4. Cut-off date for determining the eligibility of members to attend and vote on the matters in the Notice of 07th AGM is Friday, 13th September, 2024; 5. Appointment of M/s. Mukesh H. Shah & Co., Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting of 07th Annual General Meeting; 6. All other businesses as per agenda circulated. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 14 May 2024

Ahasolar Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the half year and financial year ended March 31 2024 along with auditors report thereon; 2. Appointment of M/s. Mukesh H Shah & Co. as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25; 3. Appointment of M/s. Dhaval D Thakkar & Co. as Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25; 4. Any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. 1. Audited Financial Results for the half year and financial year ended March 31, 2024 together with the Auditors Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 2. Appointment of M/s. Dhaval D Thakkar & Co. as Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25; 3. Appointment of M/s. Mukesh H Shah & Co. as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25; 4. Proposed to Incorporate New Wholly Owned Subsidiary. 5. Considered and approved all other businesses as per agenda circulated (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) Sir/Maam, The Audit Report for the Half Year and Year Ended March 31, 2024 is revised as per prescribed format and the same is enclosed. Kindly take a note of the same and update the records of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/06/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Feb 2024 17 Feb 2024