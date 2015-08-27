Aikyam Intellectual Property Consultancy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
4.36
4.36
4.36
4.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.67
-8.6
-8.42
-9.03
Net Worth
-4.31
-4.24
-4.06
-4.67
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.79
0.79
0.79
Total Liabilities
-4.31
-3.45
-3.27
-3.88
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
3.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.79
0.79
0
Networking Capital
-4.32
-4.24
-4.06
-7.24
Inventories
0
0
0
0.21
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-4.32
-4.24
-4.06
-7.45
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
-4.32
-3.45
-3.27
-3.88
