SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹7.1
Prev. Close₹7.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹7.1
Day's Low₹7.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.59
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32.76
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
4.36
4.36
4.36
4.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.67
-8.6
-8.42
-9.03
Net Worth
-4.31
-4.24
-4.06
-4.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.17
0.75
-0.19
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.08
Tax paid
0
0
-0.14
0
Working capital
-0.06
-0.18
3.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-58.4
-90.64
1,049.46
EBIT growth
-58.4
-123.46
-486.85
Net profit growth
-58.4
-128.98
-413.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Sharad Dadhich
Director
Maksud Khan
Director
Ranjeet Ranjan Thakur
Director
Sangeeta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
