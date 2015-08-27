Aikyam Intellectual Property Consultancy Ltd Management Discussions

A. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT AND OUTLOOK

Growing demand of polypropylene from end-use industries such as packaging, automotive and consumer products is expected to drive the market. In addition, factors such as changing lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes in Asia Pacific are further driving the market for various end-use industries. Automotive was the second largest end-use industry in terms of volume and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2013 to 2019. The demand of polypropylene in consumer products was 7.1 mln tons in 2012. China dominated the polypropylene market that was valued at US$23.73 bln in 2012. It is expected to be the fastest growing market due to high demand of polypropylene from end-use industries. The consumption of polypropylene is phenomenal in automotive industries of Europe. The European market in terms of revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2013 to 2019. The demand for polypropylene in Rest of Asia Pacific was 7.01 mln tons in 2012. Product innovation and capacity addition is expected to drive the market growth. Demand within the polypropylene market has been forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% over the next nine years, rising from a total of 42.3 million tons in 2011, to reach 62.4 million tons by 2020.

B. RISKS & CONCERNS

Growing environmental issues and volatile raw material prices are expected to inhibit the market growth. Increasing demand for bio-based polymers has shifted the focus of polypropylene manufacturers from synthetic to bio-based polypropylene. Changing consumer food habits and high competition in consumer products sector in emerging economies is expected to escalate market growth. The global polypropylene market is highly fragmented as top five players accounted for nearly 35% of the market. Some of the major players which dominated the market include Braskem, LyondellBasell, INEOS, Sinopec, SABIC, PetroChina, Reliance Industries Limited and Borealis among others.

C. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

D. FINANCIAL CONTROLS

E. HUMAN RESOURCES

F. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

