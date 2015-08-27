iifl-logo-icon 1
Aikyam Intellectual Property Consultancy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Aug 27, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Aikyam Intellectual Property Consultancy Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.17

0.75

-0.19

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.08

Tax paid

0

0

-0.14

0

Working capital

-0.06

-0.18

3.18

Other operating items

Operating

-0.14

-0.35

3.78

Capital expenditure

0

-26.1

-1.36

Free cash flow

-0.14

-26.45

2.42

Equity raised

-17.19

-16.84

-18.05

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-17.34

-43.3

-15.63

