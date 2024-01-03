Airfloa Rail Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
|Mar-2005
Equity Capital
0.25
0.05
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
0.05
0.18
0.17
Net Worth
0.3
0.23
0.22
Minority Interest
Debt
0.72
0.12
0.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
1.02
0.36
0.47
Fixed Assets
0.28
0.13
0.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.74
0.19
0.34
Inventories
0.17
0.1
0.07
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.37
0.29
0.51
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.02
0.02
0.03
Sundry Creditors
-0.69
-0.13
-0.2
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.13
-0.09
-0.07
Cash
0
0.04
0
Total Assets
1.02
0.36
0.47
