iifl-logo

Airfloa Rail Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Airfloa Rail Technology Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2007Mar-2006Mar-2005

Equity Capital

0.25

0.05

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

0.05

0.18

0.17

Net Worth

0.3

0.23

0.22

Minority Interest

Debt

0.72

0.12

0.24

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0.01

Total Liabilities

1.02

0.36

0.47

Fixed Assets

0.28

0.13

0.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.74

0.19

0.34

Inventories

0.17

0.1

0.07

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.37

0.29

0.51

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.02

0.02

0.03

Sundry Creditors

-0.69

-0.13

-0.2

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.13

-0.09

-0.07

Cash

0

0.04

0

Total Assets

1.02

0.36

0.47

Airfloa Rail Technology Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Airfloa Rail Technology Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.